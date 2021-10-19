President Buhari has felicitated with Muslims and all Nigerians on the occasion of the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad

In his message, the Nigerian addressed the issue of insecurity which is one of the many challenges facing the nation

The media has therefore been asked to address the tone, content, and standards of reporting into security and safety measures

President Muhammadu Buhari says insecurity is now “declining”, and it’s time for the media to change the narrative that it is rising.

The Nigerian leader disclosed this on Monday, October 18, in a message to mark this year's Eid-ul-Maulud celebration.

Buhari felicitated with the Muslim Ummah, Nigerians of all faiths and the followers of Islam all over the world. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

A statement released by presidential Garba Shehu on his official Facebook page quoted the president as saying:

"The reality of declining insecurity should replace the inaccurate narrative of rising insecurity in the country."

We are winning the war

According to him, there have been increased activities on the part of the Armed Forces, and other security and intelligence agencies to effectively respond to the security challenges in the country.

Buhari urged the media to address how it reports security and safety measures as the time had come to revise the prefixes "rising insecurity" with "declining insecurity".

The president said his administration is scoring more victories against insurgency and other crimes with the help of citizens who have been cooperating and energized police, security and military leadership.

Greetings of peace

Felicitating with Muslims and Nigerians in general, the president sent greetings of peace, unity and goodwill.

President Buhari called on Muslims to have a forgiving spirit and also strive for "forgiveness and closeness to the noble life and teachings of the Prophet (SAW) whose birthday is being marked".

Reactions to Buhari's message

The president's message was trailed by mixed reactions, while some felicitated with Buhari, others said the country was still bleeding.

A Facebook user identified as Johnson Akahi wrote:

"Happy Malud. We pray for the unity and progress of the country as we join our Muslim brothers in celebration."

Abdulmajid Osama commented:

"Please sir help us inform my president that northwest part of the country is still bleeding form havoc cause by this bandits recently about 50 people's were killed yesterday. Thank you sir."

Abdullahi Idi Garba wrote:

"Declining insecurity when sokoto and other communities were attacked today, and the trend of attacks has been on for a long time.

"What's wrong with this presidency in addressing the reality?"

Insecurity: Buhari has taken strong action

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Buhari was said to have approved the sum of N13.3 billion for the take-off of the Community Policing initiative.

The president stated that the approval was part of measures to consolidate efforts aimed at enhancing security nationwide.

He went on to note that that the federal government has increased investments in arms, weapons and other necessary equipment as part of the efforts towards strengthening our national security.

