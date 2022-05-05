Global site navigation

Serious Free-for-all Fight Ensues Between FRSC Officials, Soldiers, Ex-senator Reacts To Embarrassing Video
by  Onyirioha Nnamdi

A former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the Senate, Shehu Sani, has reacted to a free-for-all fight that ensued between soldiers and operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Although Sani did not mention the date when this disturbing event took place, in the video it was obvious that it occurred in the afternoon on a highway.

The combat which started as an argument degenerated into a serious fight between the law enforcement operatives and the armed security agents.

