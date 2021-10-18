The Igala Kingdom now has a new monarch following the Kogi government's appointment of Prince Mathew Alhaji Opaluwa

The state's executive reportedly approved Opaluwa's appointment at its meeting on Monday, October 18

Opaluwa will succeed Dr Micheal Ameh Oboni, the immediate past occupant of the throne who died in August 2020

Lokoja, Kogi state - The Kogi State Executive Council has approved the appointment of Prince Mathew Alhaji Opaluwa as the Attah of Igala Kingdom.

Daily Trust reported that the council made the approval during the meeting held at the Council Hall of the Government House in Lokoja on Monday, October 18.

The Kogi State Executive Council approves the appointment of Prince Mathew Alhaji Opaluwa as the Attah of Igala Kingdom. Photo credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

The Kogi state commissioner of local government and chieftaincy affairs, Salami Ozigi, disclosed this shortly after the meeting, Daily Nigerian stated.

Legit.ng gathers that Opaluwa is the ninth of the 16 and the fourth of the six surviving males of the late Chief Opaluwa of the Aju Ameacho ruling dynasty of the Igala kingdom.

The newly appointed monarch started his early education at St Boniface Primary School, Idah in 1975 and proceeded to St Peter’s College, Idah where he obtained his West African School Certificate in 1980.

He attended the School of Basic Studies, Ugbokolo in Benue State in 1981 and proceeded to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in the same year and obtained a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Business Administration in 1986.

Opaluwa will succeed Dr Micheal Ameh Oboni

With his appointment, Opaluwa will succeed Micheal Ameh Oboni who was until his death the Attah of Igala and chairman of the Kogi state traditional council.

The paramount ruler died in Abuja on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in an undisclosed private hospital.

Court sacks northern emir days after appointment

In other news, a high court in Niger state on Tuesday, October 12, ordered Mohammed Barau Kontagora to stop parading himself as the 7th Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora.

The order followed the hearing of an ex-parte motion brought before the court by 15 other contestants for the throne.

Legit.ng gathered that the defendants in the motion were the new emir, Mohammed Barau Kontagora, the Attorney General of Niger State, and the Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs.

