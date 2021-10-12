Shortly after receiving an appointment letter, Mohammed Barau Kontagora to stop parading himself as the 7th Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora

The order was issued by the state high court in Niger state following the hearing of an ex-parte motion brought before the court by 15 other contestants for the throne

The state government was also barred from presenting the staff of office to Barau Kontagora pending the hearing and determination of the suit filed by the other contestants

Minna, Niger state - A high court in Niger state on Tuesday, October 12, ordered Mohammed Barau Kontagora to stop parading himself as the 7th Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora.

Daily Trust reported that the order followed the hearing of an ex-parte motion brought before the court by 15 other contestants for the throne.

A state high court has ordered Mohammed Barau Kontagora to stop parading himself as the 7th Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora. Photo credit: Office Of The Chief Press NGS - Mary Noel Berje

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the defendants in the motion were the new emir, Mohammed Barau Kontagora, the Attorney General of Niger State, and the Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The presiding judge, Justice Abdullahi Mikailu, restrained the first defendant, Mohammed Barau Kontagora, from parading himself as the 7th Emir “pending the hearing and determination of the plaintiff/applicants’ Motion on notice dated and filed on 11/10/2021.”

The court ruled:

“An order of interim injunction is hereby made and issued retraining all the defendants/respondents, their agents, privies and/or any other person by whatever name called acting on the authorities or persons claiming and/or parading or presenting or installing the 1st defendant by presenting a staff of office as the 7th Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora pending the hearing and determination of the plaintiffs/applicants’ motion on notice dated and filed on 11/10/2022."

The counsel to the plaintiffs, W. Y. Mamman Esq, had prayed the court to restrain the Barau from parading himself as the 7th Emir.

The Punch reported the other 15 contestants were challenging the selection process which produced Barau Kontagora as the new Emir of Kontagora.

The case has been adjourned till Wednesday, October 20.

Barau Kontagora receives letter of appointment

Before the court order, Barau Kontagora had been presented with an appointment letter.

The presentation took place at the government house in Minna.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello who was represented by the commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Emmanuel Umar, had urged the new Emir to carry everyone along, to ensure peaceful coexistence which he said was necessary for the growth and development of the Emirate.

Source: Legit Nigeria