Former Anambra governor Peter Obi has reacted to his alleged invitation by the anti-graft agency, EFCC

The former presidential candidate of the PDP in 2019 said he has received an invitation letter over the Pandora paper leak

Obi promised to honour the invitation of the anti-graft commission once he receives a letter to that effect

Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, has denied being invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in connection with the Pandora paper leak.

Daily Trust reported that the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections also denied having reacted to an invitation from the EFCC to him.

Former governor of Anambra, Peter Obi, says he will honour the invitation of the EFCC once he receives a letter to that effect.

He said what is being circulated on different social media platforms was not from him, noting that he only read letters circulating on the internet, just like everyone else, The Punch also stated.

Legit.ng gathers the former governor's reaction is contained in a statement released by his media aide, Valentine Obienyem.

Obu reiterated that a reaction that quoted him as requesting the EFCC to make their investigations public, among other remarks did not emanate from him.

The PDP chieftain who spoke through aide said as a law-abiding Nigerian, he would honour all legitimate invitations from government agencies at all times.

Premium Times, reporting the Pandor Paper leak, had stated that Obi operated a foreign account and did not declare it in his asset declaration form provided by the Code of Conduct Bureau.

EFCC grills former governor over alleged N10bn pension fraud

In a related development, a former governor of Kano, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, was on Saturday, October 16, quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged mismanagement of N10 billion pension cash.

The said pension funds were allegedly used to fund a housing project for some allies.

A source who spoke with journalists on condition of anonymity revealed that the EFCC's invitation Kwankwaso came after a petition by some former officials of the state government.

Nigerian ex-governor Peter Odili floors EFCC, NIS in court

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) was on Monday, October 18, ordered to immediately release the international passport of Peter Odili.

NIS was given the order by the Federal High Court in Abuja which ruled in favour of the former Rivers governor.

Delivering the court's verdict on Monday, the presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, noted that the agency has no legal or constitutional backing to seize Odili's passport as ordered by the EFCC.

