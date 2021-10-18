Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state as the 2021 Best Performing Governor in Infrastructure Development

The Delta state governor was honoured by the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers in Asaba last week

Governor Okowa has been very consistent in investing heavily in the infrastructural development of Delta state

Asaba - The Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE) on Thursday, October 14 decorated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state as the 2021 Best Performing Governor in Infrastructure Development in Nigeria, with a call on his colleagues to emulate him.

The governor was also inducted as an Honourary Fellow of the Institution at its 19th International Civil Engineering Conference and Annual General Meeting held in Asaba, the Delta state capital.

Governor Okowa poses with officials of NICE after the award. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

In his remarks at the occasion, Okowa charged engineers in the country to study constantly to update their skills in order to adapt to rising challenges in the practice of the profession.

He said that initiatives on development projects had stalled across the country as government spending had been severely hampered because a large chunk of available resources was devoted to fighting and containing COVID-19.

Okowa regretted that Nigeria's case was exacerbated by free-fall of the naira, rising inflation, and mounting external debt while national and sub-national governments had been confronted with the dilemma of dwindling revenue amid the rising cost of infrastructure development.

He said that it was axiomatic that the development of road and physical infrastructure was critical to building a stronger and more resilient economy, adding that the major challenge before Nigerians was the making of new policy guidelines for project design, assessment, costing, and execution.

Governor Okowa keen on entrepreneurship development in Delta

Meanwhile, the Delta government on Wednesday, September 15 expressed readiness to partner with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in developing youths in the state with skills and entrepreneurship development.

Governor Okowa stated his government’s intention when he received on a courtesy visit, the executive members of Edo/Delta chapter of the association at Government House, Asaba.

He commended the group for its contributions to the economic development of the state and assured them that his administration would partner MAN to train youths in the state on relevant skills.

