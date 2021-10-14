The Nigerian Air Force has disclosed that it recently enlisted some secondary school leavers into its service

NAF's chief, Air Marshall Isiaka Amao, noted that those who were recruited are ex-junior airmen who indicated an interest in the force earlier

Amao revealed that after recruitment, the entrants were trained at the Kaduna Military Training Centre and deployed to other parts of the country

The enlisting programme of the ex-junior airmen (secondary school leavers) into the service as airmen has been re-introduced by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshall Isiaka Amao, made this revelation during the 36th Passing Out Parade (POP) of junior airmen of the Air Force Military School Plateau on Wednesday, October 13, The Guardian reports.

The entrants were trained in Kaduna and deployed to other parts of Nigeria (Photo: Nigerian Air Force)

Amao disclosed that those who were absorbed in the NAF were put through a special training programme at the Military Training Centre, Kaduna, after which they were deployed to various units of the force across Nigeria

The NAF boss who was represented by AVM Isa Muhammad urged entrants to practice lessons garnered from the training they got and use the same in service to their country under the force.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His words:

“The POP signifies your formal completion of secondary education after six years of academic and military training at the Air Force Military School. The school has graduated over 4,300 students so far since inception."

Nigerian Air Force takes important action after multiple plane crashes

Meanwhile, Amao had constituted a committee of serving and retired senior officers to conduct a safety audit of all NAF operational and engineering units.

This was contained in a statement signed by NAF's spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet and made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 25.

Among other terms of reference, the committee will analyse safety reports from operational and engineering units, conduct safety evaluations of NAF units and recommend measures to enhance the safety of operations in the units.

Legit.ng gathered that the committee is also tasked to interact with unit operational and technical personnel for views, observations, and contributions on safety measures.

Source: Legit.ng