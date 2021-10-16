The National Economic Council (NEC) presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN met on Friday, October 15

The council strongly advised against planned protests to mark the #EndSARS anniversary considering Nigeria's current security situation

NEC urged the organisers to consider other options while reeling out its resolutions on how to solve the issues raised

FCT, Abuja - The National Economic Council (NEC) has resolved that payment of compensation to victims of the #EndSARS protests should proceed with each state, in collaboration with the federal government, establishing the modalities for the settlement of all monetary compensations awarded by the panels.

The resolution was adopted after the NEC got reports from judicial panels regarding the protests set up in 28 states across the country and in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The council specifically directed states to:

“Immediately forward copies of final reports of the panels to their Attorneys-General for prompt arraignment and prosecution of all indicted persons.

“Where incidents in the reports relate to matters of discipline, in addition to prosecution, NEC urged the Nigeria Police Force to take disciplinary action on the affected officers in line with the provisions of the Police Act 2020.”

The NEC resolutions on the panels and an advisory on the planned protests were sent to Legit.ng by the spokesman of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande.

Already, as resolved by NEC, a number of states have set up Victims Compensation Funds, from which several victims have already received payments of sums awarded to them by the panels.

The NEC also directed state governors to immediately forward copies of final reports of the panels to their Attorneys-General for prompt arraignment and prosecution of all indicted persons.

Public advisory against street protests

Legit.ng had earlier reported that an advisory on public protests by NEC advised against public protests.

The NEC noted that such protests could give rise to another round of violence as they might be hijacked by thugs and hoodlums like the October 2020 experience.

The council also reminded the organisers of the protest that the federal government has already taken the following steps to address the grievances that led to the 2020 incident.

