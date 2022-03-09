Legit.ng has spotlighted the bias women face in the workplace in a newly released advocacy video

As a way to mark International Women's Day, female executives at Legit.ng have narrated their experiences in the professional space

The men also joined in the movement and spoke out against stereotypes women face in various workplaces

Legit.ng, Nigeria’s leading digital media and news platform, through an advocacy campaign video, has called out to the male gender in the country to support women, female friends and colleagues alike in quashing workplace stereotypes in solidarity with the United Nations’ theme for the 2022 International Women’s Day #BreaktheBias.

Legit.ng is committed to breaking the bias

Reputable for standing for women’s rights, Legit.ng has continuously blazed the trail for setting good examples for equality in the workplace. This is evident in the ratio of female to male employees in the organisation. Safe to say, 50% of managers at Legit.ng are female.

With access to a huge audience, Legit.ng is resolute in its commitment and responsibility to society first. Accordingly, the organisation takes it upon itself to use all its resources to discuss topical issues such as gender disparity and biases.

As partners of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Media Compact, the organisation wouldn’t stop supporting movements like this to fulfil the sustainable development goals set towards 2030.

Employees share experiences

To spotlight some of the biases women generally face in the workplace, Legit.ng’s team united to share their experiences in certain environments. In addition, the organisation's employees took their place in front of the camera, highlighting some of the biases they have faced in their career journeys generally.

The which campaign was created to sensitise people about limitations women face in society due to stereotypes and to awaken the consciousness of many to the need for women’s equal representation, fair treatment and equal chances in society, especially in the workplace, also enjoined the male gender to speak out against bias and stereotypes directed at women in their lives or the ones they come across.

Watch the campaign video below:

PR manager Catherine Tomosori's comment

Elaborating on the need for widespread orientation about equality in the workplace and society at large, PR Manager at Legit.ng, Catherine Tomosori, said:

"More than ever, now is the time to support women and clamp down on biases in the workplace. In the new age, women are increasingly taking the lead and occupying leadership positions as they should. However, their value is continually questioned.

"This year’sIWD is a call for the recognition of all women’s values, equal performance, equal contribution to the table, equal abilities, equal output and equally successful outcomes. At Legit.ng, we aren’t only going to push conversations on equality forward, we will continuously take practical steps to show our commitment to breaking biases and ensuring that our organization is a safe space for all to be equal.”

As the world celebrates women throughout March 2022, Legit.ng calls on all women to share their bias stories on leading digital media’s social media pages and for men to show their steadfast support in creating a new and acceptable narrative for capable women.

About Legit.ng

Legit.ng is a Nigerian digital media and news platform. It is a partner of GMEM-media holding operating in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

In 2021, Legit.ng was named as the Best News Website at 2021 African Digital Media Awards by WANIFRA and emerged Google News Initiative, the funding winner.

Legit.ng is ranked as the #1 news and entertainment platform in Nigeria and the 7th overall most visited website in Nigeria by Alex ranking. The media platform is also the biggest publisher on Facebook by the audience in the ‘Media’ category.

