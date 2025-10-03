Kayikunmi, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has weighed in on Faith’s recent disqualification from the show

Legit.ng reported that Faith was disqualified hours after a heated encounter with one of the female housemates, Sultana

Kayikunmi noted that Faith also lost all the tasks he had won, including the Innoson car, igniting concerns online

Kayikunmi, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, blamed 'village people' for Faith’s unexpected disqualification from the ongoing Season 10 show.

Faith was removed on Thursday due to a physical altercation with fellow housemate Sultana, which resulted in injuries. Biggie announced the decision to the housemates, ordering Faith's immediate departure from the house.

Taking to X, Kayikunmi mentioned the serious ramifications of Faith's disqualification, specifically the loss of all the awards he had acquired during his time in the house.

On X, he wrote:

“So all the task wins and car gone!? 🙆🏾‍♂️💔. Village people?? #bigbrothernaijaS10 #BBNaijaS10.”

According to the show's rules, every housemate disqualified from Big Brother Naija loses all accrued rewards, which include cash, brand partnerships, and tangible prizes such as cars.

Faith's exit has spurred conversations among fans, as well as reactions from former housemates who understand the stakes of the competition.

See Kayikunmi’s post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of Oba Adewale from Faith's village surfaced online, as they spoke highly of the 25-year-old.

The king asked for the support of people to make sure he came home with the prize money. He prayed for Faith, asking God to ensure his victory among his peers.

The post's caption reads:

"The Oba👑 has prayed for Dr. Faith and the youths are out to campaign and vote for him💜The Adewale family with the support of Faithfuls in Ilesa are out to gather votes for Dr. Faith 💜Faithfuls let’s keep the energy high, don’t stop voting till the lines close 🙏."

Netizens react to Faith’s disqualification

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Msmenalicious said:

"Didn’t you say people should vote for him after the altercation?"

@Donhoney771 said:

"You no suppose talk at all sef 😂😂😂😂 you Wey go house go suuck breast for one week come house 😂."

@BernardDive said:

"Am the happiest person on earth. First Male housemate to be disqualified in the history of BIG BROTHER Naija 😜."

@LynnAdaeze1 said:

"Ehhh this one that went to duck breast no suppose talk ohh … like you disgraced your village people.. So @kunmiajibade. Rest and focus on your village prince throne."

@bongithobs07 said:

"Don't blame Village people blame his character 😂😂😂 this one it's on him alone."

@RukieCindy said:

"The majority of Nigerians who are happy about Faith's disqualification are not because they care and also not that they are better humans. But because they hate people who win. If they hate violence that much, why don't they use the same energy against Nigeria's oppressors?"

@poshestm_b said:

"Faith worked hard but village people worked harder."

@Mss_malia said:

"Omo serious village people o liiikeee na helicopter dey use follow am😂he too do abeg he deserves it. Faithfools 🤡 Wagwan😂."

@Zenzi873605 said:

"Faith has been mistreating people’s children. Some of us have praying mothers😂😂🙇🏻‍♀️, Atp it was a collective prayer."

