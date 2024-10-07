Wanni Danbaki, the second runner-up at the just-concluded Big Brother Naija reality TV show, has received her brand new car has surfaced online

Recall that on October 2, the housemates were tasked to compete with one another in the BBNaija Innoson task, one of the most anticipated of the season

After so much endurance, sweat and tears, Wanni, one of the finalists, cliched the ultimate price of the Innoson Ikenga MPV

Big Brother Naija reality TV star and runner-up of the season Wanni Danbani has received her brand new Innoson Ikenga MPV.

During her last moments in the house, Wanni emerged as the winner of a brand new Innoson Ikenga MPV car. Wanni, who initially entered the game paired up with her twin sister, Handi Danbaki, has made herself and her family proud by winning her first car in one of the BBNaija tasks.

Wanni has been given her brand new Innoson car. Credit: @wanni_twinny, @officialinnosonvehicles

Source: Instagram

The Innoson task is usually one of the toughest of the season. It tests the housemates' strength, determination, courage and endurance.

In a recent clip shared online, Wanni was presented with the key to her brand-new car. She could not keep calm as her excitement was off the room.

Watch clip here:

Fans celebrate Wanni

Reactions from some social media users have been compiled below:

@thisisdammie:

"This one can never change” you mean she can never stop being bubbly & happy ?????."

@okm_herbal:

"I like the fact that she's excited with her win, no Ill feelings at all. The other housemates can keep throwing shades, after all, that is all they won😏."

@mercy__nancyy:

"She don do twins hair now now."

@_oyiza:

"Wanni is too energetic😂😂😂. Hope Chinwe is not there??, if not Wanni fit use her car crush her😂😂😂."

@omabii_:

"And the other HMs that didn’t even win sh*t are throwing shades at her 😂 the irony."

@loniaarchie:

"She’s definitely going places."

@yinny_jess:

"So this girl made away with those fine braids 😮???? Omo their bond sha 😂."

@adoseof1mole:

"Love her positive energy, so sweet to watch."

@lynambro:

"Baby girl marketing them, innoson looking at there new brand ambassador."

@doyin_maine:

"This woman no go kill me 😂😂😂."

User questions fans saying Wanni should have won

Meanwhile, an X user known as David of FCT has reacted to fans saying that Kellyrae does not deserve the winning prize.

After Kellyrae emerged as the winner, Wanni granted the interview, where she said she could make the prize money before year-end surfaced online.

David asked if her fans had N100 million to give her since she didn't win the money they were desperate for.

