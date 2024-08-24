Nigerian rapper Odumodu Blvck has broken his silence amid rumours of BBNaija star, Onyeka, being his ex-girlfriend

A day after the rumours spread online, a netizen called the music star an abuser, and it triggered a response from him

Odumodu Blvck’s reaction to the claim of being an abuser and dating Onyeka in the past got Nigerians talking

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ggbubemi Ojogwu, aka Odumodu Blvck, has now reacted on social media amid claims that BBNaija Season 9 housemate Onyeka Chigbo was his ex-girlfriend.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that while in the BBNaija house, Onyeka had a conversation with her colleague, Sooj, where she dropped hints about her relationship with the rapper.

As the clip from their conversation went viral, many fans of the show started to react to Odumodu and Onyeka’s alleged former relationship.

One X user, @Tunzbabyy, tweeted about how she could not believe Onyeka dated Odumodu Blvck. According to her, the rapper is an abuser.

Odumodu Blvck reacts to abuser claim

Shortly after the netizen’s tweet went up, the rapper responded on the page. Odumodu quoted the person’s post and took shots at the person's parents.

According to him, it’s the X user’s father who abused her mother. He wrote:

“NA YOUR PAPA DEY ABUSE YOUR MAMA”.

See the tweet below:

What fans said about Odumodu’s reaction

Odumodu Blvck’s reaction to being an abuser amid claims of him dating BBNaija’s Onyeka in the past was met with comments from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

This tweep said the lady made the abuser claim like one who was present when it happened:

Santorini asked why Odumodu slammed the X user’s parents:

Ben slammed the X user for deleting her tweet:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

motunoflagos:

“Nice response 😂😂😂😂😂 all these girls ehn.”

Meemah_oceann:

“Dis man is wonderful 😂.”

Olamide__15:

“Good response 👍👍.”

Ms._trezaa:

“Abeg who abus£ who? Onyeka Abi Odumodu? Make I for know how I go put mouth judge the matter 😩.”

Yesimprettyoma:

“See the way she said it like she’s an eye witness😂😂😂 Nawa oh!!”

funmisnation:

“Some Gbas Gbos😂.”

jernald_couture_:

“Burnaboy and Odumodu got same traits 😂.”

Oparah_happiness:

“Chill pill don finish😂.”

ikeoluwaeniola:

“This odumodu no get chill😂.”

happiest_gurl07:

“Na Nigerian girls and abuser for their mouths na 5&6 same people wey abuse pass.”

erlens_glam':

“I think she meant the ex is an abuser not odumodu.”

Olivepraise:

“An Abuser is a very strong word hope she knows what she is talking about sha?”

fvckerychichi:

“Make the Ex come talk, Odumodu be like person wei get hot temper.”

Housemates nab Chinwe and Zion ‘getting down'

Legit.ng had reported that the BBNaija house was recently buzzing with excitement over the actions of the Zinwe pair, Chinwe and Zion.

The housemates nabbed the couple ‘getting down’ in the bathroom, and videos made the rounds online.

Netizens had hilarious things to say about the housemates' reactions to Zion and Chinwe in the bathroom.

