Evicted BBNaija No Loose Guard housemate, Rhuthee, has finally tendered a public apology over her conduct on the show

However, Rhuthee only apologised to Ocee Mbadiwe after the messy fight that also involved Wanni and Onyeka

Rhuthee’s public apology and explanation for her behaviour raised mixed reactions from fans of the reality show

Former BBNaija No Loose Guard housemate, Rhuthee has finally apologised on social media to her colleague, Ocee Mbadiwe.

Recall that on Saturday, September 28, Rhuthee and her other returnee evictees, Dami and Chinwe, fought dirty with housemates on the show, especially the Mbadiwe twins, Wanni and Onyeka.

The fight made headlines for various reasons, including the exchange of words between the Mbadiwes and Rhuthee, Onyeka tackling the girls, Dami getting physical with Wanni and more.

Interestingly, the returnee evictees were sent packing from Big Brother’s house for the second time the morning after the fight happened.

Rhuthee apologises to Ocee

A few hours after exiting the house, Rhuthee took to her official X page to explain why she and her two evicted colleagues, Dami and Chinwe, acted the way they did.

According to Rhuthee, the theme for the week was in line with how they behaved. They were given a brief to poke the housemates because the show was boring. She admitted that they went overboard, but she personally apologised to Ocee for her exchange with him.

Rhuthee then added that she was also pleased to see Ocee had fire in him, which would not have come out if the fight had not happened.

See her tweets below:

Netizens react to Rhuthee’s post

Legit.ng gathered some comments from social media users who had things to say about how Rhuthee addressed her messy fight on the show. Read what they had to say below:

Win_if_red:

“Shameless.”

yes_iam_layo:

“Una go explain tire😂.”

Tessybbwalya:

“You go explain tire😂.”

Pretty_posh11:

“So biggie asked you to disrespect ppl family, n attack everyone except 3 ppl ryt? Go n cm back😂.”

Big_tripleb:

“All of you praising her are just something else… season 3 they brought khole back to make trouble did she act dat way??? Riders dey brought biko did dey behave dat way…. Some 3 wat Eva came in show pure madness display their real character now u guys are saying what???? Omo ruthee u fuked up first apologize to you daughter.”

Ngozi_gemini:

“Ruthie don’t apologize to anybody ,we double Kay fans love u scatter 😍👏”

Theellajofficial:

“You delivered 10 weeks in 3 days!!!🔥”

katezuggy:

“Rubbish.”

Oluwabukolaajileye:

“Puff puff cheek...keep that to ur self...No distraction pls vote wanni.. coming back for u next wk.”

ajoks_touch_makeover:

“Why didn't u fight Kelly, Topher or Victoria 😂.”

Itzglowie:

“Lol 😂 those things she Dd was from her heart nothing like act … those feelings you displayed were real you’re really pained Mitcheeeew.”

Ada_duru2:

“Lies...the shock were on your faces when biggie bundled you all out like thieves😂😂😂una no expect to leave that way at all...well keep watching wanni from home boo😂you left the show twice before her and she is even a finalist now👌Choke on that 😂.”

Dami apologises to housemates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians were shocked to see BBNaija star Dami tender a heartfelt apology to the housemate she had a heated altercation with during her short stay in the house.

After leaving the house, Dami had some time to reflect and decided to publicly apologise to the parties involved.

She noted that it was highly unnecessary and that her emotions got the best of her.

