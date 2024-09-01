The weekly eviction show returned on Sunday, September 1, 2024, as another pair of housemates left BBNaija house

Recall that four pairs, Wanni X Handi, Aces (Sooj and Topher), Radicals (Michky and Fairme) and Doublekay (Kellyrae and Kassia), were put up for eviction during the week

Of the five pairs put up for eviction, team Radicals was sent home as they had the lowest votes among all the pairs

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) No Loose Guard season edition remains competitive as team Radicals (Michky and Fairme) becomes the latest pair to exit the house on Sunday, September 1, 2024,

TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchenu expressed dissatisfaction with the housemates, suggesting that this season has been boring.

"You guys gave nothing," Ebuka said.

Several netizens agreed with Ebuka as one said:

Radicals evicted from BBNaija house

Legit.ng recalls reporting that housemates nominated their colleagues for possible eviction during the week.

The four pairs nominated for eviction are Wanni X Handi, Aces (Sooj and Topher), Radicals (Michky and Fairme), and Doublekay (Kellyrae and Kassia).

Unfortunately, it was the end of the road for team Radicals (Michky and Fairme).

Recall that Team Zinwe, comprising Zion and Chinwe, were evicted from the house last weekend.

People react to Radicals' eviction

Legit.ng captured some of the comments. Read them below:

MaMdlee42:

"I feel bad for Radicals we'll miss their dance moves especially Fermi."

TheSexysandra:

"Fairme!!! Fairme!!!! Fairme!!!!!!!! I’ll miss you so so much but I know I’ll definitely see you around because you’re a star! The world is yours, welcome back to greatness."

iamstructchy:

"Radicals leaving is so predictable, even to the housemates, including radicals themselves. It's a second eviction tonight that will shake the housemates. Anything other than that is just balderdash #BBNaija."

How Handi kissed Wanni

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Wanni and Handi kissed each other after Flourish was evicted from the show.

The twins fought with Rhuthee of Flourish, and the latter thrashed them mercilessly, accusing them of sleeping with the same men.

While Rhuthee kept bashing them, she dared them to come close to her; however, she got evicted from the show on Sunday night, August 18, 2024.

