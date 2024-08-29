Video As BBNaija’s Kellyrae Vows to ‘Bend’ Kassia After Show: “Madam Go Carry Belle Come Reunion”
- BBNaija Season 9 housemate, Kellyrae has made promises to his wife and partner on the show, Kassia
- In a video making the rounds, the couple was spotted having a private conversation with Kellyrae promising to ‘bend’ Kassia when they leave the house
- Kassia and Kellyrae’s conversation quickly spread on social media and drew a series of interesting comments from fans
BBNaija No Loose Guard star, Kellyrae, has promised to ‘bend’ his wife, Kassia, after the show.
Just recently, the BBNaija couple, who are also partners on the Doublekay ship, were spotted having a private chat in the store room.
Kellyrae stood very close to his woman and made promises about what he would do to her after leaving the show.
According to Kelly, once they leave the BBNaija house, he will ‘bend’ Kassia and she will scream. In his words:
“My guy if we comot for this house, the bending ehn! You’re going to shout.”
Recall that Kassia and Kellyrae got on the show as a married couple but refused to reveal this information to the other housemates. To their colleagues, they are only best friends.
What fans said about Kellyrae’s vow to Kassia
Kellyrae’s promise to Kassia was captured on video, and it made the rounds on social media. A number of BBNaija fans were amused by the couple’s conversation and dropped their reactions. Read some of their comments below:
Officialfranca_o:
“Madam wifey go carry belle come reunion for sure . Body done full 😂.”
praise_bley:
“I love love😍. 10 years of dating and plus a few months of marriage and they are still obsessed with each other.”
Mhizz_faizy:
“This guy looks like nice😂.”
tinusho_official:
“Na so 😂 the money is married and we use it for vacation in Brazil 😂.”
Everything_flossy:
“What did I just watch Abi hear 😂😂😂. See threat!!!”
nikkebustie222:
“😂😂😂The waist don full.”
feliciadegreat1957:
“Kelly is a bad boy...😂😂.”
Bae_queen_stephanie:
“Better Bending and Peggging o 😋.”
juliusrebeccaolamide:
“Sha no break her back for her biko 😂”
Prettypresh734:
“Nothing else😂.”
Kellyrae cites constant disrespect from Wanni
It's week five on the Big Brother Naija show, and the drama is getting even more intense, as there has been a regular clash of personalities.
One of the BBNaija house pairs, Doublekay, is unhappy about Wanni's constant rudeness towards Kellyrae, Kassia's husband.
According to his wife Kassia, they noticed the twins had been distant from them since the Flourish pair got evicted.
