Nellita, Anita and Nelly pair have emerged as the latest winning pair of BBNaija's Head of House challenge

Recall that the second Head of House challenge was won by the Ndi Nne duo, Chinne and Nne

Nellita also chose their guests who would have access to the condo, an action which spurred comments

As Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 9, “No Loose Guard,” edition, enters its third week, Nelita, the Anita and Nelly pair, has emerged as the newest Head of House (HOH) in the ongoing reality show.

The pair were chosen as the HoH in a ballot that started in the early hours of Monday, August 12. Nelita earned the highest votes, making them the new Heads of House for week 3.

According to the report, Nelita won 8 out of 12 ballot votes.

As usual, the current heads of the house are expected to coordinate tasks and ensure the house runs smoothly for the next week.

While the HoH title does not come with usual immunity or the save and replace power, they have access to the Head of House Condo and choose guests who can access it.

In the case of Nelita, they chose the Chekas as their guests.

Recall that Ndi Nne pair was the second Head of House.

People react as Nelita emerges HoH for third week

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

oke_sylvia:

"Rhuthie week no just start well at all all her enemies just dey win."

faustina_dedo_:

"Sooj your facial expression kind of proves mayor’s point but we move."

_c.jessy:

"Be like say na ladies week be this o."

pherryhakins_definition:

"What a week for ruthie. Hmmmm."

derashanny:

"I swear to God this week na weapon fashioned against flourish."

Ndi Nne evicted from BBNaija house

Legit.ng also reported that NDI NNE were the second pair of housemates to be evicted from season 9 of the BBNaija show.

They were evicted on Sunday, August 11, 2024, after custodians STREEZE (Mayor Frosh and Toby Forge) voted them out because of the scroll they chose from the custodial box.

NDI NNE were evicted from the competition after TAMI.

