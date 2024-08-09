The Zinwe pair is experiencing a lot of tension in the house as there has been a huge fight between the couple

The drama stemmed from Chinwe's altercation with Chizoba, where the former claimed to have heard gossip about her

Following the heat, Chinwe thought Zion did not have her back enough and began to spill a lot about their relationship, threatening to dump him

Nigerians are loving the drama in the Big Brother House right now, as they claim it's all the content they signed up for.

The Zinwe pair, Zion and Chinwe, are experiencing turmoil in their relationship following Chinwe's drama with one of the other housemates, Chizoba.

Chinwe spills hot tea about her relationship. Credit: @poshchi231

Source: Instagram

Chinwe confided in DJ Flo that Zion did not have her back and that she was constantly being betrayed by him.

The conversation escalated from there to the point where Chinwe began to spill all that had transpired between herself and Zion before she came into the house. She mentioned how she took care of the bills and paid for all the flights.

Chinwe said:

"I am tired and frustrated, I should have come here with my bestie. Now i know we are not compatable, i am done and sick of it. I feel betrayed. immediately i go upstairs we will park our bags and we go home.

"From the first audition video we shot, i put it on my head. I paid for all the expenses, I paid for the ticket that brought us here. Zion needs this platform more than I do How much is the money? I'll make the BBN cash prize before December. We're breaking up today"

How Nigerians reacted to Chinwe's outburst

Here is how some netizens commented about the drama:

@d_bestivy:

"Sisterhood no know this girl pls."

@kute_khaleen:

"So they were never dating then."

@glowie2:

"Too much information… she will regret this later."

@barbie_savage122:

"Wahala be like sugar mommy wey sponsor her sugar boy come show."

@jayneshandy:

"When you were dating a" Bini boy " you no know?"

@real_omaamaechi:

"This is one thing I don’t like about my gender must u tell people how u spend on ur man?"

@justifeh:

"This girl is a red flag and that boy is weak."

@rosemaryegbuna:

"She said a lot oooo. Which one be I paid for our flight ticket."

Zinwe Pair Emerge As First Couple to Kiss

Barely hours into the newly launched Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 9, the Zinwe couple, which consists of Chinwe and Zion, is already entertaining viewers.

Recall that this BBNaija edition, dubbed “Dynamic Duos’ came with a new twist of allowing participants to play as a pair.

Footage went around online showing the Zinwe pair in a romantic moment as they shared a passionate kiss, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng