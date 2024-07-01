BBNaija organisers have dropped a hint about the commencement of the popular reality TV show

The organisers, in a viral post across the reality show different social media pages, urged fans to clear their schedules and prepare for an unforgettable season

The recent update about BBNaija season 9 has stirred different comments, with several fans of the reality show expressing excitement

Nigerians are in for the ninth season of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) as organisers recently dropped an update about the popular reality TV show.

The BBNaija organisers dropped tantalising hints across their social media timelines on Sunday, June 30, urging fans to clear their schedules and prepare for the ninth season, which will start in July.

Big Brother Naija season 9 to start in July. Credit: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

While the exact premiere date was not revealed, the organisers, in a cryptic message, wrote, “One Sunday In July. Get Ready”

BBNaija captioned the photo:

“What’s better than One? Mark your calendars! #BBNaijaS9 ”

See the photo below:

What people are saying about BBNaija season 9

Legit.ng gathered some of the comments, read them below:

anna_stasia10:

"If you know u have been picked like this comment we start creating a fan base fr u sharp sharp."

francaemeselue:

"A good time to be jobless."

the_kanyinsola_:

"Here we go, here we go… it’s the show we’ve all been waiting for.. Activating Big Brother Naija… You should know, you should know, there’s no secret there’s no hiding place.. Activating Big Brother Naija.."

_kellydebbie:

"I pity this new house mates..people don’t have time again."

naija_rich_kids:

"For the first time my heart didn’t skip in excitement. Good luck."

urbanbeautyplace:

"I’m here for all of it…those complaining I totally don’t get watch or leave it it’s that simple…"

mjonileke:

"Hmmm how big brother wan do am, foodstuff cost for market now o."

mrs_afuda1:

"Biggie go whine you with date, but no panic."

Source: Legit.ng