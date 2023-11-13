A video of how BBNaija Mercy Eke was given a grand welcome when she got to Warri has surfaced online

In the recording, she had a massive amount of cash in her hands as she struggled to hold it firm without losing any

She was guarded by some policemen who ensured her safety as the crowd surrounding the place was a lot

BBNaija All Stars Mercy Eke must be much loved by her followers for what they did for her in Warri, Delta State.

A clip of the reality show star arriving in Warri and receiving a royal welcome has emerged on social media.

Fans Allegedly Gift BBNaija Mercy Eke N400 Million in Warri. Photo Credit @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

The first runner-up in the All Stars edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show was allegedly given millions of cash when she got to Delta State.

Mercy Eke was given a bouquet in Warri

In the recording, Eke was also given two beautiful bouquets, but she was more concerned with her money as she held them in her hand so they wouldn't fall off.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Mercy Eke was surrounded by security personnel's who guarded her and ensured her safety because of the massive crowd at the place.

This is not the first time fans will give Eke items or money, she was given a $10k scholarship to Harvard Business School on her 28th birthday.

See the clip of the royal welcome here:

See how fans reacted to Mercy Eke's welcome to Delta State

Netizens have reacted to how Eke was received when she got to her state. Here are some of the comments below.

@alollee_pop:

"I just feel like all these people doing fans thing are not mentally okay."

@iwualaonyinyeyaddy:

"Bunch of jobless people

@brymzmusic:

"Don’t tell me she is carrying a whole 400 million in her hand."

@_ross__lyn__:

"Why that police man dey drag her like that ."

@royal__celina:

"Oga police easy with our Lambo ooo."

@brymzmusic:

"Don’t tell me she is carrying a whole 400 million in her hand."

@ogalajale:

"Oga police easy with our Lambo ooo."

@judithoflagos:

"Na wa see as mercenaries fine."

@legionofkvngs:

"Money laundering. Gifts as such can't be taxed."

@pharmwendy:

"Make Una sha dey reduce this substance life no be only 400million."

Mercy Eke shares the unique gifts she got from her fans

According to a previous report by Legit .ng, Eke showcased the expensive items she was given on her birthday.

She was given expensive designer shoes, bags, wristwatches, flowers and other goodies.

Fans reacted to the video as they gushed over the gift and thanked her followers.

Source: Legit.ng