Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Phyna has stated that she is tired of being a citizen of Nigeria and is set to relocate to another country

She tweeted on X to show how frustrated she was and asked her followers to give her the names of the best countries to go to

Fans have suggested some nations that any human would want to claim for her, while some don't want her to leave her country

Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner Ijeoma Otabor, more popularly known as Phyna, seemed to be fed up with Nigeria, and she is not hiding her frustration.

She tweeted on X and asked if any nation needs people so that she could change her nationality as soon as possible.

BBN Phyna declares intention to Leave Nigeria. Photo Credit @unusualphyna

BBN Phyna did not reveal her choice of country

Her tweet did not reveal where she would prefer to move to, but she emphasised that she had been seeking the opinion of her followers on different issues.

See her post about leaving Nigeria here:

Fans react to BBNaija Phyna's tweet

Netizens have reacted to Phyna's message on X. Many people came to her rescue and gave names of countries she can relocate to. However, her die-hard fans begged her to stay in the country. Here are some of their comments below.

@SweetAvril2:

"Israel & Palestine Ukraine dey find foot soldiers sha, you go blend there well."

@David__simi:

"Just see what you wrote, does it make sense?"

@Big_somto2:

"Sorry baby girl, we know how you feel , God knows the best baby."

@Badgowies:

"You'll be fine , Is just Nigerians being Nigerians. But Palestine are out of citizens you can go there."

@danny12frosh24:

"Sorry you hear."

@Dprince_charmin:

"You wey get bad character.. Na only India you fit go."

@Rskcoolman1:

"Togo, Kazakhstan. Mali ."

@ThatAbakwaGirl:

"Ask sir Kess, he will show you the way."

@Merita_baby:

"Who you want leave for this country?"

@chockietee:

"Come to the Aqua land boo."

BBNaija Phyna apologises for lousy behaviour since she won the reality show

According to a previous report by Legt.ng Phyna turned a new leaf and begged her fans over how she had behaved since she won BBN.

She revealed that she was not proud of herself for the past few months and added that she had worked on her weaknesses.

The reality show star made it known that she had undergone rigorous training, which would reflect in her attitude. She begged those she might have offended and said the burden of fame and wealth was a lot for her, considering her background.

