The BBNaija All Stars finale is only a few hours away as fans of the show continue to await who will emerge as the winner

With just a few hours to the finale, rumours started to spread on social media that a jury will be responsible for picking the show winner

The trending gist ruffled a lot of feathers on social media as BBNaija All Stars fans argued over the unconfirmed rumours

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Rumours have spread on social media that the BBNaija All Stars winner will be decided by a jury.

The BBNaija All Stars finale which is set to take place on October 1, 2023, has caused a lot of drama on social media as fans continue to hope for their fave to emerge as the winner of the N120 million grand prize.

BBNaija All Stars: Fans react to rumours of jury picking winner. Photos: @bigbronaija, @ebuka

Source: Instagram

However, with just a few hours to go to the finale, rumours have started to spread on social media that a jury will be deciding the winner.

Recall that at the start of the show, jurors were responsible for saving housemates who had been nominated for eviction regardless of whether they had the lowest votes or not.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The rumours started when a Twitter user, Otunba, had tweeted on August 8, 2023, that a jury will decide the winner. The post resurfaced when socialite Noble Igwe quoted the post with a message that he is on jury duty.

See a screenshot of the tweet below:

More social media users started to react to the claims and many of them did not seem pleased with the idea. Read some Twitter reactions below:

Diji said Biggie wants to cause chaos:

Isioma said the rumours have ruined the show for her:

This tweep pleaded with the jury to make Pere win:

Otunba tweeted again that there is no jury and it’s all cruise:

Momo said he has decided not to believe the rumours:

Read some comments from Instagram below:

solitaire_0:

“The juries will have to walk around with heavily armed bodyguard for like six months after the show.”

baibybig25:

“This better be a joke.”

blessing___peace:

“This is a rough play oo. They will no choose who didn't top the pool.”

ceo_chef_chinny:

“After people have spent their money to vote? Nah this is rubbish abeg!”

morounranti123:

“Haaaa,this one no jig ooo.”

jhiboo:

“Noble that likes cloutchasing, won't believe him until I see them. Why jury self?”

iam_jayscalar:

“This one cannot be true , Nigeria go burn.”

richard_akala:

“It’s not true. They wouldn’t post a picture or tip the audience before the live show about being a juror. The past jurors never revealed their identity before the live show until Ebuka introduces them, talk more of the finale show. Com on that niigga is kidding..”

Mercy doesn't stand a chance

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that ex-BBN star Chizzy shared his thoughts on who was likely to win the BBNaija All Stars season.

It is no longer news that Mercy Eke has been seen as a tough competition for the housemates, considering she was the BBNaija Pepper Dem season winner.

However, BBN Level Up star Chizzy does not think Mercy stands a chance of winning for the second time. According to the businessman, Mercy might get to the end, but she won't win.

Source: Legit.ng