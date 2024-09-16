The BBNaija Week 8 has ushered in a new set of housemates facing possible eviction during the live show

The housemates were made to announce their nominations publicly, and nine housemates were put on the chopping block

The prominent names on the nomination list drew a series of interesting comments from fans of the reality show

The BBNaija No Loose Guard show has entered its eighth week, and a new set of housemates has been put up for eviction.

One of the highlights of the show for BBNaija fans is the nominations, and for the second time on season 9, the housemates were made to announce their nominations publicly after penning the names they wanted on paper.

After the nominations, Anita, Nelly, Wanni, Kassia, Onyeka, Tjay, Shaun, Victoria and Handi were put on the chopping block for possible eviction.

See how they nominated below:

Nelly - Ocee and Wanni

Onyeka - Kassia and Victoria

Ocee - Anita , Nelly

Tjay - Onyeka and Kassia

Handi - Nelly, Tjay

Topher - Wanni, Handi

Kellyrae - Onyeka, Shaun

Victoria - Onyeka, Nelly

Anita - Shaun, Wanni

Ozee - Anita, Nelly

Wanni - Anita, Kellyrae

Shaun - Anita, Kassia

Kassia - Tjay, Nelly

Sooj - Handi, Victoria

The total nominations:

Nelly: 5

Anita: 4

Onyeka: 3

Ocee: 1

Tjay: 2

Handi: 2

Topher: 0

Kelly: 1

Victoria: 2

Ozee: 0

Wanni: 3

Shaun: 2

Kassia: 3

Sooj: HOH immunity

BBNaija fans react to nomination list

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from BBNaija fans about the nomination list. Read what they had to say below:

Anuolla:

“The line up mad ooo😂😂😂 I no fit guess who Dey even go house.”

timisavage__:

“Wanni x Handi. We voting harder for them guys.”

iamhopeezea:

“Abeg make 4 people go this week ooooo.”

sim_sadiq:

“Finally Anita nd Nelly.”

valenz.jr:

“Anita , Tjay and Shaun una don try for the house 😂😂😂😂.”

Iamademidun7:

“The line up choke oo😢😂.”

foreveraminatuu:

“Tjay’s twins said they’re a chosen.”

Empress_ramat:

“Voting hard for Kassia and Victoria😍Four people should go home ahbeg.”

official___maureen:

“This line up sweet atleast two or three will be evicted.”

Finestdiamond51:

“This line up sweet me! 😁😁😁😁 ha! Atleast the nelitas are up....biggie better evict 4 this week.”

Omowumi_julianah:

“Shaun must go, Kassia we dey for you nor fear.”

cc_isidore:

“Best Nomination ever…team double Kay❤️.”

Portable advises BBNaija organisers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, called on BBNaija organisers amid the ongoing No Loose Guard season.

The music star spoke about the show in a viral clip, complaining that this year’s was not interesting.

According to the Tony Montana star, people are not watching the BBNaija show this year, and they do not have viewers. He noted that the organisers should have included him as a housemate.

