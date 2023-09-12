Lucy Edet and Kim Oprah both went into the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house as fake housemates but were recently evicted after spending barely a month

During a recent chat with Legit.ng Lucy revealed why she wanted to take a voluntary exit after barely 24 hours on the show and why Kim Oprah had something to do with it

The grill chef also shared during the chat that even though Biggie had pleaded with them not to stoke tension, she still wasn't willing to take trash from anyone

Reality TV star Lucy Edet spoke to Legit.ng about her time in the BBNaija All-Star house and how challenging it was for her despite only being on the show for two weeks.

She noted that it was mentally exhausting and toxic. During her conversation with Nosa Oke-Hortons, Lucy stated that she thought she would be happy going back on the show but didn't feel the same joy as her first time in the house.

Photos of BBNaija stars Lucy Edet and Kim Oprah. Photo credit: @imalucyedet/@kimoprah

Source: Instagram

"I wish I could have bottled my feelings" - Lucy revealed

The Big Brother Naija star noted that she suffered panic attacks and felt a way that seemed difficult to express. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I wish I could have bottled my feelings and just show you how I felt. I know how I felt and I was just not happy and wasn't willing sacrifice my brand to entertain the viewers."

When we asked why, she decided to change her mind and stay longer after almost taking a voluntary leave.

"I stay longer because of friends. And I know there were people outside would be disappointed if leave so fast. Plus, I knew I was only going to be on the show for two weeks so I decided to just hang in there.

"Kim Oprah said something that struck a chord" - Lucy reveals

The BBNaija season 5 star noted that her colleague Kim Oprah, also a fake housemate for the All-Star edition, had a hand in why she wanted to leave a day after entering the house.

"I think maybe because she knew we were both fake housemates she felt she could come for me. She said something that struck a chord and I just couldn't take it. Neither was I will to risk my brand for the entertainment of the viewers. So yes she had a hand in it."

She continued revealing how Biggie had pleaded with them not to stoke more tension in the house or get anybody disqualified. He noted that we should help diffuse the toxic situations.

"Yes, Biggie told us not to stoke more tension but I was still not willing to take trash from anybody."

BBN's Lucy bashes Omashola brutally as they clash over food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Lucy fought with Omashola during her short spell in the All-Star house.

Lucy was seen bashing Omashola because he begged Seyi Awolowo for food. Edet noted that Sholzy had no shame and couldn't even consider that he was now a father.

However, Omashola's response to the bashing calling Lucy Matilda's Principal stirred hilarious reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng