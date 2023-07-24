BBNaija All Stars housemates, Doyin and CeeC, are now making headlines after an old comment resurfaced online

Fans of the reality show dug up a comment Doyin made in 2018 where she advised CeeC’s family to take her for deliverance

Doyin’s resurfaced comment sparked a series of mixed reactions on social media with some netizens either bashing or supporting her

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Doyin, is now in the news over the comment she made about her co-star, CeeC, in 2018.

Recall that the BBN All Stars show brought back housemates from previous seasons including CeeC from Double Wahala and Doyin from the Level Up season.

Just a day after the BBN All Stars show commenced, fans were quick to dig up an old comment Doyin had made about CeeC in 2018 after she left the Double Wahala show.

Fans react as BBNaija's Doyin's 2018 comment about CeeC resurfaces. Photos: @officialdoyin_, @ceec_official

In the comment, Doyin had advised CeeC’s family members to tell her she has a bad character and to also take her for deliverance in case it’s a spiritual problem.

Doyin’s 2018 comment reads:

“Without insulting her or shouting at her...I believe her family members should calmly tell her how terrible her character is, and after that, they should take her for deliverance just incase it's spiritual.”

Internet users react to Doyin’s 2018 comment about CeeC needing deliverance

It did not take long for Doyin’s resurfaced comment to make the rounds on social media and spark a heated debate among netizens. Some social media users noted that the comment was made five years ago and many people felt the same way about CeeC’s behaviour at the time, a few others bashed Doyin over the old comment.

Read some of their reactions below:

Vain_girll:

“Let’s be honest, we all watched that season and thought the same. Everyone’s grown now & hopefully better as well.”

Feyisay0.__:

“If you watched Cee Cee during her season you’d totally get what Doyin was saying.”

Its.bles.sing:

“But what Doyin said isn't bad at all tbvh the character ceec portrayed in the house was it okay??”

_lily_among_thorns_:

“That was on a soft note and she didn’t lie though. So many people felt same way then.”

properties_by_susan:

“Nothing wrong with that. Most of us that like her now, felt same way too. I just hope Doyin went for her own deliverance after the reunion for that Bs she twatted with her Nkapi mouth about dekunle Kuz from the look of things the deliverance is obviously turn by turn.”

Evargreat__:

“But she was kissing ceec asss last night! They troll you online and are starstruck when they see you in real life.”

thegram1997:

“Same Doyin that was screaming Ceec this look is giving na wa o.”

Lady_karmani:

“Y’all are hypocrites because we don’t see your tweets. Everyone literally spoke about cee c bad attitude that year. So stop all this nonsense.”

manarisia_1:

“Same DOYIN famzing CEECEE??? Last night.”

living_and_enjoying_grace:

“Doyin always say people have character but she never look at herself .”

Apeeke25:

“Doyin thinks she’s the most educated person in the whole of Africa‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ make my G*d just allow u jam Cee C in a rude way.”

