Hilda Baci on June 19, finally received her plaque and certificate from the Guinness World Records

Just recently, the celebrity chef was awarded 93 hours out of the 100 she cooked for, making her the record holder for the longest cookathon by an individual

Hilda who has the support of millions of fans shared the unboxing experience with them on her Instagram live

Days after her confirmation as the holder of the record for the longest cookathon by an individual Hilda Baci officially received her plaque and certificate from Guinness World Records.

The celebrity chef who was supported by millions of Nigerians during the event shared the unboxing experience with them via her Instagram live.

Hilda Baci unboxes GWR certificate and plaque Photo credit: @hildabaci

In the video sighted online, Hilda could not hide her excitement as she played a victorious song and got to work with her scissors.

The Guinness World Record holder showed off her certificate first, before finally unboxing her plaque and the rest of the items in the box.

Hilda's brother and friend joined her on the live and they cheered her on as she opened the package.

She wrote:

"Unboxing our Plaque @guinnessworldrecords."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Hilda Baci's unboxing video

As expected, fans and colleagues of the celebrity chef shared in her excitement, congratulating and celebrating her.

Read comments below:

vigra_inc:

"Chef Dami is the enemy GOD was talking about on that song But Baci is winning already "

toxic__choco:

"80 million well spent."

preciousedemu:

"Chef dammy left the group chat "

enioluwaofficial:

"Congratulations Boo Boo! A force to be reckoned with!❤️"

dolllly_p:

"Can you imagine the kind of team work and planning that went into it, then one person somewhere said it’s because she did not expose her body that people are not supporting her I laugh on Spanish."

shaw.ngrey:

"Imagine the team work that went into this and @maraji_ came out wt a ring light to defend RUBBISH!!! like hw on earth can you compare that mama cook to someone who has given her ALL TO WIN AN AWARD??? girl dey reason before u set ring light again shey u dey hear me?"

harlaryour_autos:

"Na wetin you use 80 million buy be this, so happy for you girl "

mascpapibillz:

"I dey wait for that Eleyi of ekiti own."

walkershopper.ng:

"Imagination wan kill dami olopo...congratulations jare omo dada "

enifomespeaks:

"You are so sweet Hilda. This your song is one of my favourites. Jekalyn Carr - You will win. You are such a sweet soul and your sweetness attracted all you re enjoying. God's grace is definitely with you. Keep winning❤️"

