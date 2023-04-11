BBNaija star Tochi recently became a trending topic over his controversial advice to men on social media

Taking to his Instagram story, the reality star advised men to dump any woman who can not clear a N500k bill if his card declines

Tochi’s interesting advice to his fellow men soon trended on social media and raised a series of reactions

BBNaija star, Tochi, is once again in the news after he took to his social media page to advise men in relationships.

Taking to his Instagram story, the reality show star shared a post where he wrote that men should leave their babes if they cannot help with a N500,000 bill.

According to Tochi, the man should dust his shoes and run if the babe cannot chest the bill of half a million naira when his card declines.

BBNaija's Tochi gives men a reason to leave their girlfriends. Photos: @tochi.official

Source: Instagram

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“If your babe cannot chest a bill of N500k when your card declines my guy! Remove your shoe, hold it in your hand and run!”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Nigerians react as Tochi gives men relationship advice

As expected, Tochi’s post soon went viral online and caused a massive buzz from netizens. A number of people seemed to disagree with him. Read some of their comments below:

mimiwilfred_:

“This is the mindset of a hooligan. Girls RUN RUN FAST from this set of men that their cards declined. Their other name is GIGOLO..Never let no one pressure you, move at your own pace y’all✌️”

monickwin:

“How many guys can chest bill of 500k?”

afomamatilda:

“So because I am your babe I should chest 500k debt, no be only chest, I go head am.”

Preciousubani_:

“If his card can decline why can’t mine.”

annesconcepts:

“My sister if a man have 500k bill to chest and all of a sudden his card declines and he doesn’t have other cards, he doesn’t do bank transfers, he doesn’t have male friends to call and he is not your husband pls my sister remove your wig and run ‍♀️ for your dear life.”

shapeessentials:

“That your fiancé said no for a reason!”

uchemaduagwu:

“This Exactly how Zero Husband materials think, she is not yet your Wife and you Dey expect am to carry burden of 500K?”

yvonne1___:

“If u get 500k your card no go decl!ne.”

kayrack:

“If she pays now, you’ll ask if she got the money from Micro-blading business My fellow Nigerian men, please rest!”

iam_mattyoung:

“Even me as a guy I cannot chest it, don’t use relationship to pressure anybody abeg.”

Tochi stirs hilarious reactions as he warns fans to lock their doors against Nedu

BBNaija's Tochi decided to ride on the Nedu Wazobia trend amid hilarious reactions from netizens.

The reality TV star warned his fans to remember to check their doors before going to bed in order to avoid Nedu.

This was after Nedu revealed how he walked in on two famous female celebrities sleeping with his wealthy friend at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng