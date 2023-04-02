BBTitans housemates Yvonne was the third housemate to be evicted alongside Tsatsii, who made it to the top three

Her eviction comes after Ebubu and Ipeleng were evicted from the show, making them the 5th and 6th housemates who were evicted

Yvonne's eviction from the reality show has stirred reactions from many of her fans on social media

The Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) finale show on April 2 left viewers of the reality show in an anxious state as many anticipated who would emerge winner of the reality show.

Yonne, who was one of the six finalists was the third housemate to be evicted alongside Tsatsii, who made it to the top three finalists.

Watch the video showing the moment Yvonne was evicted below:

Watch the video showing the moment Tsatsii's eviction:

Meanwhile, Khosi and Kanaga Jr emerged as the last two finalists.

Reactions trail Yvonne and Tsatsii's eviction

See some of the reactions below:

Okojiezainab1:

"Is 2nd runner up a joke to youI’m happy she got her satisfactory position. Love it for a queenyhooooo. I love you so much motsatsii #BBTitans #TsatsiiMadiba"

theeegworl:

"Tsatsii was up for eviction twice and made top 3? Just wow #BBTitans."

gaselanonto:

"You ran your race Tsatsii goodluck on your new journey #BBTitans."

RefiloeShaku:

"Tsatsii you did your thing girl....Top 3 is no child play, proud of you ❤️❤️."

AHopefulMe1:

"Good luck in ur next endeavours, Yvonne!"

Inno0190:

"We Voted Yvonne unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be. Be we will keep following you from Mzansi ❤️."

gnesGamado:

"@BigBroAfrica We are so proud of you Yvonne ❤️."

hoyinberry:

"Fine wine...won ti shey ojoro but it wont stop ur shine sis ."

