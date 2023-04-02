The BBTitans reality show has finally come to its end and the six finalists will get to know their fate on the show

Interestingly, Ipeleng became the first finalist to be called out for eviction and it caused a huge buzz on social media

Recall that Ipeleng saved Ebubu with her ultimate veto power because she did not want to be the first person to be evicted at the finale

The BBTitans finale show has finally taken place on April 2, 2023, and one of the six finalists, Ipeleng, was the first to be evicted.

Ipeleng who had won the ultimate veto power during the course of the game automatically became a finalist and she chose Ebubu to enjoy the perks with her.

However, she got a number of social media users buzzing when she revealed that she only chose Ebubu to go to the finals so that she will not be the first person to be evicted during the finale.

Ipeleng gets evicted

During the BBTitans season finale, the show hosts Ebuka and Lawrence Maleka, announced that she had been evicted from the show and her facial expression trended online.

Netizens react as Ipeleng becomes first finalist to be evicted from BBTitans

Ipeleng’s eviction during the finale soon trended on social media as BBTitans fans shared their thoughts on it. Read what some of them had to say below:

I felt betrayed by Ipeleng - Blaqboi

Former Big Brother Titans star, Blaqboi, was one of the Nigerian housemates to get evicted from the show on March 26, 2023.

Blaqboi was evicted alongside two other housemates, Thabang and Justin, and he shared details about his time in the house with Legit.ng.

The reality show star admitted that he felt betrayed by his partner on the show, Ipeleng, after she chose Ebubu to go to the finals with her ultimate veto power.

