BBTitans star, Ebubu, is now trending on social media after he secured a spot in the show’s finals

The supreme veto power holder on the show, Ipeleng, was tasked with picking one housemate who will automatically become a finalist

Ipeleng chose Ebubu and the news caused a massive stir among BBTitans fans on social media

BBTitans star, Ebubu’s stay in the reality show has now taken and interesting turn after he secured his place in the finals.

Recall that last week, a supreme veto power game was played and Ipeleng emerged as the winner, thereby earning herself a spot in the finals.

During the live eviction show on March 12, 2023, Ipeleng was instructed to pick another housemate who will enjoy the perk of her supreme veto power by also automatically becoming a finalist.

Ipeleng was given 25 minutes to make her choice and the rest of the housemates were forbidden from trying to influence her decision.

After Ipeleng’s allotted time was up, the BBTitans housemate announced that she had chosen Ebubu to be the second finalist for the season.

Ipeleng’s choice causes social media stir

After Ipeleng made her decision, it was trailed by mixed feelings on social media. While some netizens were very happy for Ebubu, others noted that Ipeleng was very calculative and she only chose him because she does not see him as a threat.

gucikuci:

“Over kaku....tot she said blaqboi.....she feels Ebubu is weak....e go shock her ,she ill be the first to leave unless Nana is dere.”

matenisha:

“Wrong move,Ebubu is winning this thing.”

lara.duss:

“I was so happy she picked Ebubu instead of Justin.”

shhugar__x:

“Lol cus she thinks he’s not a threat, lmaooo I pity you girl.”

___nkayy:

“This girl s sooo smart .”

pearlishmasele:

“Happy for Ebubu❤️❤️❤️happy she did not pick this other gal called Tsatsi,I wanna see something.”

the.jaypee:

“I actually cried. I wanted him in the finale so bad. It’s even so much better that he gets to relax and enjoy the remaining weeks without the worry of evictions. Chukwuebuka, again, like I’ve always said, you’re a star, the only thing you can do is SHINE! Congratulations sweetie, you’re very deserving of this!”

keeksmosate:

“A strategic move for Ipeleng.. she won’t see him coming.. nonetheless we thank her for choosing him, Congratulations to Ebubu well deserved.”

topdogdesigners:

“Miracle no Dey tire Jesus? She thought ebubu isn’t a threat .”

stel_la4252:

“Ipeleng just took the strongest housemate to the finale without knowing.”

