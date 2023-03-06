BBTitans housemate, Ipeleng, is now being celebrated on social media after winning the ultimate veto power

The reality show star battled with her fellow housemates during the game and she eventually secured a spot in the finals with her ultimate veto power

Big Brother also finally dissolved all the pairs on the show as the housemates played the game individually

The Big Brother Titans show has now introduced a new twist as it gets closer to its season finale.

After weeks of the housemates playing the game as a pair, Big Brother finally announced that the pairs have finally been dissolved.

Recall that a few weeks after the show started, the housemates were put into pairs and they were all asked to choose a unique name to be identified by.

In a new development, the pairs were finally dissolved and the housemates gathered to play the ultimate veto power game.

On Monday, March 6, 2023, the housemates gathered into the arena expecting to play their usual Head of House games when Big Brother shared a special announcement with them.

According to him, all the pairs are now dissolved and they will be competing for the rest of the show as individuals and not as a team. He also announced that instead of competing for the Head of House title, they were going to be playing the ultimate veto power game.

Ipeleng secures spot in finale as she wins ultimate veto power

After Big Brother finished his announcement, all the housemates played different round of games as they competed to win the ultimate veto power.

After playing the games, Ipeleng was announced as the winner of the coveted prize. She was then directed by Big Brother to read the letter in a box given to her by a ninja.

Ipeleng got emotional as she read the note which stated that she had gained immunity for the rest of the show and she was automatically a finalist.

Winning the ultimate veto power also meant that she was the new Head of House for the week.

See the touching video below:

Netizens react as Ipeleng wins ultimate veto power

Ipeleng’s win raised a series of reactions online. Netizens celebrated with her and applauded her luck. Read some of their comments below:

fireworksbabygirl:

“I didn’t see this one coming… well done to her.”

chee_dee_ogo:

“This game na luck shah.”

ghud_ness:

“Boring ipelengWhy biggie go do ultimate veto power now self?Should have waited for the boring ones to go home first nauNawa.”

official_mabzinny:

“Aweeeh Grace .”

ronkeabosede_:

“The only thing wey vex me na why now, why not next week after ipeleng will be evicted, but as for she winning this, its Grace… they didn’t cheat, i like when top contenders are in top 5 not low ones.”

barackbasil:

“Well, those who get voted into the finale stay more relevant and earns many followers in the process of voting. Congrats Ipeleng… now let’s wait for them real stars .”

the.baxx:

“Eyyyyy.. Ipeleng sha snuck to the finale sha. Chai.. good for her.”

the_sucre_:

“One thing I’ve learnt about dis veto power thingy, it’s usually the most unpredicted person that wins it.”

lolahkhute:

“Another episode of Man proposes, God disposes. No one saw this coming I must say.”

lulu_whyte:

“She’s such a lucky girl.”

darmiesara_:

“The grace this girl carries needs to be studied. Congratulations to her.”

Yemi Cregx, Olivia, Juicy Jay, Nelisa evicted from BBTitans

It was a bumper package at the recently concluded Sunday eviction show that saw two more Nigerian housemates and their South African partners leave the Big Brother Titan house.

Recall that last week, Sunday, February 26, there was no eviction as Biggie suspended the eviction show and instead used it to catch up on some of the events in the house over the week.

But that wasn't to be the case this as Ebuka returned to host the Sunday eviction show alongside his South African colleague Lawrence Maleka.

Four housemates were evicted in one night for the first time on the show. Juicy Jay and his in-house Nigerian partner, Olivia, were the first pair (Juiovla) booted out.

