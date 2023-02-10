Showmax has announced media personality and content creator Hawa Magaji as the host of the exclusive premiere of the highly anticipated Showmax Original, The Real Housewives of Abuja (RHOAbuja).

The Northern Belle is a multimedia personality, content creator and brand influencer who is passionate about entertainment and lifestyle.

She has hosted several events including The Voice and currently hosts her YouTube shows, Who’s In My House and Drivetime With Hawa Magaji.

Photos of Hawa.

Source: Original

These shows have featured some of Nigeria’s most celebrated entertainment personalities including Bimbo Ademoye, Falz and Teni.

The Real Housewives of Abuja follows the luxurious lives of six influential and successful women in Abuja - Arafa, Comfort Booth, OJ Posharella, Princess Jecoco, Samantha Homossany and Tutupie - as they navigate their opulent lives, relationships, family and businesses in the powerful city of Abuja.

The event will be held on February 11 2023 in Abuja, and it promises to be an elite and glamorous affair as the Housewives will be taking over the city in style. The event will be attended by highly notable individuals across a variety of industries.

Speaking on the announcement, Hawa Magaji said:

“I am excited to be hosting the premiere of The Real Housewives of Abuja. The franchise is a huge one and it is a career milestone for me that I've been chosen to host the launch of the second-ever instalment in West Africa. I'm looking forward to having a fantastic time hosting, but I especially cannot wait to see all the drama the ladies will be bringing on the show.”

Fans can follow the event on social media and also join the conversation with the official hashtag #RHOAbuja.

