The Big Brother Titans show is beginning to get charged up as two housemates were seen recently in a romantic act

Yemi Cregx, a male Nigerian housemate, was seen comfortably locking lips with a female South African housemate, Khosi

The video of the duo intensely involved barely a week into the show has made netizens query the worthiness of the ship

Yemi Cregx, a Nigerian housemate in Big Brother Titan’s house, was seen recently kissing a South African female housemate named Khosi.

The video was taken when the two met somewhere around the laundry room, and before netizens knew what was going on, the pair began to lock lips, leaving viewers with the sounds of the action.

BBTitans Yemi Cregx and BBTitans Khosi shared their first kiss on the show. Credit: @bigbro_africa

Source: Instagram

After some seconds, they shared a warm embrace and continued their discussion.

See the video of BB Titans’ Yemi Cregx kissing Khosi below:

Fans react to the video of BB Titans’ Yemi Cregx kissing Khosi

nanahawah:

"Yaya come and help me with this please and Thank you."

adesewa_pepproni:

This relationship too fast, Yemi might end up with yaya."

bharbie_kiki:

"Please, we are not shipping our Ekiti boy with this lady abeg."

chiinemexu:

"The funny thing is this two may end up having serious issues that’ll just make everything awkward and uncalled for. HMs that start this way usually don’t end well. ozo and nengi,neo and vee, eric and lilo,katrina and praise, tobi and cee c even alex and tobi, mercy and ike, chichi and deji, maria and pere,cross and angel,groovy and beauty. like i just don’t get it, don’t these people learn. in reunion naw them go begin form maturity."

jh_ooy:

"These ones resumed bb titans last week Monday abi?"

princessdaprada:

"Aaaah! I have a boyfriend is kissing on day 3? Omo wahala wahala wahala."

nikkybabystore:

" Yemi wey I Dey see soo geh eye for Ipeleng also even Yaya…..next week nomination Ehhen with all dem apejopo Yvonne and Olivia and co "

sea_after_dark:

"Now now … na wa oo una been carry the kiss for mind enter the house. "

maryhalimat:

No be 2days ago them start this show??"

Source: Legit.ng