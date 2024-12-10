BBNaija No Loose Guard stars, Wanni and Handi have turned a new age to the joy of their numerous fans

On December 10, 2024, the reality show stars took over social media with their stunning birthday photos

Several of their fans took to their comment section to join in the celebration by sharing their well-wishes

BBNaija stars Wanni and Handi Danbaki have clocked a year older and taken to social media to share the great news with fans.

The No Loose Guard housemates turned 28 on December 10, 2024, and they announced it on their Instagram page with stunning photos.

In their usual fashion, Wanni and Handi rocked matching outfits, but they added their individual personal touch by having different colours attached to the shoulder parts of their attires.

Fans celebrate Wanni and Handi on their 28th birthday. Photos: @wannixhandi / IG

Source: Instagram

However, the twin sisters had the same hairstyle and accessories as they posed for the camera. Their birthday photos were accompanied by a caption where they reminisced about how their year had been.

They wrote:

“Grateful for another year, our best year yet! Everything we’ve been manifesting is coming to pass. Please join us in expressing our gratitude to God🙏🏾.”

See the photos below:

Fans celebrate Wanni and Handi’s 28th birthday

Wanni and Handi’s 28th birthday celebration was met with excitement from many of their numerous fans. Some of them celebrated the twins by wishing them well in their comment section. Read their comments below:

Victoria_uvo:

“My babies 😍😍😍…… happy birthday to you 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

ifys.kitchen:

“Happy birthday sweethearts❤️.”

_tosinsilverdam:

“Happy birthday my sweethearts 😍.”

Mznonnny:

“Happy birthday to WANNI and HANDI DANBAKI ❤️❤️🎊🎊🎉 I wish you more success and love . May all your heart desires come to pass ❤️God bless you ❤️.”

Keziahmallam:

“Happy birthday babiesss❤️❤️❤️ you are so blessed ❤️.”

Okanlawan__:

“Happy birthday Rare gems 💎 Looking dapper 😍.”

gracy_mani:

“Hbd! Energy Queens...♥️🎁🎂💐”

kennygho:

“Happy birthday Wanni and Handi 😍😍.”

Ykarisfashion:

“Happy birthday beauties 😍.”

Why Wanni and Handi are scared of having friends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wanni and Handi Danbaki recently disclosed that a friend of theirs shared their unclad photos on social media.

The celebrity twin DJs were guests on the BTS Reality Show podcast when they spoke about keeping their circle small and being afraid of having friends.

According to the young ladies, they had a friend who posted their unclad photos on social media because they confronted her about something she said about them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng