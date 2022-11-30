BBNaija reality star Kayvee was one of the housemates from the Shine Ya Eye edition, which saw Whitemoney emerging as the season winner

Kayvee, who voluntarily withdrew from the show, spoke on the impact the reality show had on his career despite his short stay in the house

The reality star, who doubles as a photographer, also shared his desire to settle down soon as he believes it would help him get more focus

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Ololade Olajide better known as Kayvee, was one of the reality show's housemates on the Shine Ya Eye edition.

Kayvee, a photographer, made headlines in 2021 after he voluntarily withdrew from the reality show on medical grounds amid a report of a mental breakdown.

In an interview with Legit.ng’s Olumide Alake, Kayvee opens up on how the show has impacted his career, among others.

BBNaija’s impact on his career

Kayvee said he is proud of the success he has attained thanks to the reality show.

He said:

“BBNaija has been a very good platform for me. I am very proud of my career right now. I am happy seeing my work, it has been successful to an extent. The show has impacted my career.”

Kayvee speaks on low-activity online

Unlike many of his colleagues, who have remained in the media, Kayvee said he has been focused on work and building himself.

In his words:

“I have been more focused on work. I have left the one year of media attention and focusing on myself and my brand to become a better person.”

He opens up on his plan for marriage

The reality star said he hopes to start his family soon as he believes it would make him more focused.

He said:

“Yea, I am willing to get married next year or upper year because I want to start my family as soon as possible. I mean I have started making money, I have gotten to a stage where I feel like having a family that can be a perfect match, can make me more focused.”

Kayvee says he is proud of BBNaija season 7 winner Phyna

Kayvee rated this year's BBNaija winner Phyna highly, as he said he is proud of her success.

“She is a great girl, I am really proud of her success. I feel like she is doing very well and she is doing great,” he added.

BBNaija Kayvee: When it comes to mental health, there is nothing like hard guy

Kayvee in an interview with Chude Jidenwo revealed that there is no such thing as a hard guy when it comes to mental health.

In the history of BBNaija, contestants are either evicted or disqualified. However, for the Shine Ya Eye show, Kayvee became the first contestant to be withdrawn.

According to reports, the housemate was asked to leave the show over his mental health during the last season.

