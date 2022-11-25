There has been an increase in the number of top Nigerian celebrities who have shown interest in working for God later in life

Some of them have taken to social media to share their dreams with their fans and followers as they hope to preach the gospel to millions

The likes of Nollywood actor Yul Edochi recently stirred reactions after he said he has a calling to serve as God's minister

Some Nigerian celebrities have, at some points, shared their desire to become a preacher of the gospel later in life.

Making this known on social media has stirred reactions from netizens due to their status and lifestyle.

In this article, Legit.ng looks at celebrities who have shared their dream of becoming pastors someday.

1. Yul Edochie

The popular Nollywood actor, who had been repeatedly dragged over his choice of taking a second wife, Judy Austin, in November 2022 revealed he would soon be focusing on becoming a minister of God.

In a video he shared via his YouTube page, Yul revealed he had a calling to serve God as his minister long ago.

According to Yul, he had made a name for himself and is now convinced that he had a calling to serve God. He stressed that he would use the remaining days of his life to achieve that purpose.

2. BBNaija's Pere Egbi

The reality star is the latest celebrity to share his dream of someday becoming a preacher of God's words.

Pere made headlines on November 24 he took to his Twitter handle to say he would achieve his dream of working for God before his death.

In his words:

"Forget this celebrity BS, I’m gonna stand on the pulpit someday and I’d preach the gospel to tens of millions. It’s my dream. The one last thing I have to do before leaving earth.”

3. Tonto Dikeh

The Nollywood actress turn politician, during her chat with Chude Jideonwo, said she had a dream of becoming a pastor

Tonto Dikeh, a mother of one, while speaking on her reason for venturing into politics, said she was supposed to be a pastor as she stressed that she might still become one.

She said:

“I mean, I was a church girl going to be a pastor. I was supposed to be a pastor, I still might be. Depending on where God is taking me to."

4. Fadeyi Oloro

Veteran actor Nollywood actor Ojo Arowosoge better known as Fadeyi Oloro, during an interview with Legit.ng, said that he would soon become a pastor.

Fadeyi, famous in the 80s and 90s for his role as a herbalist in Yoruba films, said he would become a clergyman in the near future, as he stressed that he is yet to attend a seminary.

5. Kcee

The Nigerian singer star in 2017 said he would have been a pastor if he had not ventured into music.

Kcee, during his interview with Daily Trust, said he is still watching and may become a pastor in the future as he has a strong relationship with God and can't run from it.

He said:

"I would have been a pastor, and I am watching myself, I may end up being a pastor someday. I think I have a strong relationship with God, and I cannot run away from it. I strongly believe that God will use me for something, I will definitely end up in a church. I know I have the calling, and when the call eventually comes, it will be received and not missed."

Pere says life is spiritual

In a report via Legit.ng, Pere Egbi shared his opinion on the need for a prayerful life.

Pere said anyone who wants to control the physical must be spiritual while warning that the world is unimaginably wicked.

In his words:

“The Holy Ghost speaking through Apostle Paul said “Pray without ceasing”. Never stop praying. There’s a reason. E get why! This world is unimaginably WICKED and Life is spiritual. To have control over the physical, YOU have to be SPIRITUAL! No two ways about this. Prayer can change the timeline of events!”

