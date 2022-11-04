BBNaija star, Prince Enwerem, recently went online to recount his experience with Lagos bus drivers

Taking to his Twitter page, the reality star recounted how one of them almost made him hit a Rolls Royce

According to Prince, bus drivers in Lagos are a complete menace and Nigerians reacted to his post

BBNaija star, Prince Enwerem, is in the news after he took to social media to share what he experienced with a Lagos bus driver.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the reality show star expressed his relief after he almost hit a Rolls Royce with his car on the streets of Lagos.

Prince went ahead to explain how bus drivers in the city are a total menace seeing as he almost hit a fancy car while trying to dodge them.

BBNaija star Prince recounts experience with Rolls Royce and Lagos bus driver. Photos: @princenenwerem

Source: Instagram

The BBN star added that the bus driver had the audacity to wave a sorry to him despite the near calamity.

He then went ahead to wonder what he would have told his mother if he had hit ‘a whole Rolls Royce’.

In his words:

“Bus drivers in Lagos are a complete menace . One werey driver almost made me hit a Rolls Royce while I was trying to dodge him . Wetin I for tell my mother that I was doing and hit a whole Rolls Royce!!

Werey get mind to wave me sorry, na thunder for fire you and your sorry”

See the tweet below:

Netizens react to Prince’s experience with Lagos bus drivers and a Rolls Royce

After the BBNaija star shared his story online, some fans took to his comment section to express their amusement. Read what some of them had to say below:

A tweep, Hugo, shared his own experience:

Mam expressed her amusement at the situation:

Captain Adekunle thanked God for Prince that the calamity was averted:

Prisca, a non Lagosian, had this to say:

Faith Ice wrote:

Alice asked about Prince’s welfare:

Uchenna dropped a funny submission:

