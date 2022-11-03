A lady identified as Oghadeva Sandra has shared her bitter experience with her boyfriend who dumped her after two years

Sandra claimed that she dated the young man while he was still struggling and broke, but he married someone else

Sharing her pain via Twitter, she revealed that the married man still sent her a message asking to see her

Oghadeva Sandra has recounted how a man she dated for two years, married someone else.

Sandra recounted how she put up with the man and stayed with him for two years even though he had nothing to do at the time.

Man dumps girlfriend for another woman after making money Photo Credit: @Oghadeva Sandra, Ekaterina Goncharova, Allison Michael, Getty images

Sadly, as soon as he began to get money, he ditched her and got married to someone else.

Sharing her pain via Twitter, Sandra said:

"I dated a broke guy for 2years he was even cheating I didn’t even care, immediately this guy touch money he got married to don else so which kind advice you wan give me?

"He is married and still he still chat me up sometimes, he even wanted to see me one time I refused if I was so bad why will he still reach out to me?"

Netizens share their opinions

Archangel Gabriel said:

"I can bet my life that the 2 years you dated the guy you also cheated a lot and thought he didn’t know. That’s why you weren’t the one he married."

Muhphasa wrote:

"Move on Sandra, you prolly dodged a bullet.. and you might never find out. May God give you someone better."

Top Notch stated:

"A guy knows where his heart is, maybe you were just good for the s*x and cruise, but does not possess the kind of qualities he would want in a wife."

Arc Baby added:

"Sis you don't need to explain yourself at all guys always defend their irresponsibility."

Ekaette said:

"People are nice. So you still talk to the vagabond. Why are you so kind?"

