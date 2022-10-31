BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, was recently celebrated by his fellow Igbo people in Lagos

The reality show star was conferred with a chieftaincy title of Ugwu Ndigbo by the Igbo speaking community in Lagos

Whitemoney shared a video showing the big party thrown to celebrate him as well as a photo of his chieftaincy certificate

Ex-BBNaija winner, Whitemoney, has now added another feather to his hat with a new chieftaincy title.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the season 7 star shared the great news with fans after the Igbo speaking community in Lagos conferred on him the title of Ngwu Ndigbo, meaning the pride of Igbos.

The reality show star then shared a video showing the great festivities that accompanied his title as a big party was thrown to celebrate him.

BBNaija star Whitemoney bags chieftaincy title in Lagos. Photos: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

Women were seen dancing to celebrate him, fans took photos with him, he mingled with other Igbo people at the celebration as they all welcomed him with open arms.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Whitemoney also shared a photo of the certificate showing the legitimacy of his chieftaincy title from the Igbo speaking community.

In his caption he wrote:

“First of all, “Our People say when a child washes his hands well, he may sit with the Elders”

Another title added: “UGWU NDIGBO” ie “THE PRIDE OF IGBOS”

It was another humbling moment for me last Saturday as I was conferred as “UGWU NDIGBO” by the Igbo speaking community, Lagos State.

Special appreciation to the Chief Sir Cyril Sunday Eze (President General) and all the members of the Igbo Speaking Community, Lagos State. Unu Emela”

See the video from the chieftaincy party below:

Congratulations pour in for Whitemoney as he bags new chieftaincy title

After Whitemoney shared the good news with his online fans, a number of them took to his comment section to join in the celebration and wish him well. Read what some of them had to say below:

bensonokonkwo:

"proudly igbo"

mansaray.jariatu:

"Ego Ocha."

cutie_merci

"Proudly igbo, A big congrats to u my OZOPURU Ini ego 1, the ego ocha himself . Must say the title "UGWU NDIGBO" suit u alot as u truly deserve IT ND u do represent we igbo's so well ."

ojukwu_chinwe:

"Congratulations whitemoney gold money ❤️❤️❤️"

jaria4756__mansaray:

"Senator Whitemoney."

jojocharry:

"Congratulations "

Video of Whitemoney and Fireboy linking up trends online

A video of former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner Whitemoney and internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Fireboy DML linking up at an album release party in Lagos has got people talking.

The video of both entertainers interacting sparked reactions, most of which was a rejection of a proposed music collaboration between them.

Whitemoney was also seen enjoying the scenery as they both shared a hug and a handshake.

Source: Legit.ng