Late BBNaija star Rico’s death has continued to greatly affect his family, especially his mother and father

In a new exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the obviously grief-stricken parents of the reality star spoke about his death

Rico’s father noted that his son refused to go abroad and wanted to make it in Nigeria, among other things

Late BBNaija star, Rico Swavey (real name Patrick Fakoya)’s death has no doubt greatly affected his parents, and they opened up about it in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

The reality star's death was announced on October 13, 2022, after he was involved in a car crash in Lagos.

Late BBNaija star Rico's parents speak on his death as they continue to mourn him. Photos: @ricoswavey_official, Legit.ng

Source: Original

Rico’s mother speaks on her son’s death

The BBNaija star’s mother, Mrs Halima Liman Hassan, noted that her son’s passing was very emotional for her and she admitted that she really wasn’t feeling good.

According to her, after she heard that her son had been in an accident, her first instinct was to go and see him and be there for him.

She said:

“It's very emotional. I really don’t feel good. When I heard about the accident, my first instinct was to go and see him, let me be there for him, that was my first instinct. Let me know what happened, let me see him.”

Not stopping there, the grief-stricken mother said she prayed for a miracle to happen for her son after she saw him.

“When I saw him, I wasn't happy but I was praying that some miracle will happen and I keep praying,” she said.

Nobody prays for their child to die young - Rico’s mother

Also in the interview, Mrs Halima Hassan explained how bad it is for a person to lose their child while they are still alive. She noted that it, unfortunately, happened to her and then used the opportunity to address the government and hospitals.

She said:

“Nobody will have a child that died very young and you are still there. Nobody wants to be in a state to grieve their own child or bury their own child but unfortunately it happened to me and fortunately also, I will use this to appeal to the government, the hospital.”

Rico's mum appeals to govt, hospitals

Rico’s mother added that none of her grieving will bring her son back, but she wanted to use the opportunity to plead with hospitals to put money aside to treat trauma accident patients first because she did not wish what happened to her on anybody else.

She also spoke on the poor state of roads in the country and asked the government to do whatever it could about them.

In her words:

“All I'm doing is not going to bring Rico back but it’s just for the future. The hospital should please, any trauma accident like Rico’s, they should put money aside and treat the person first because I don’t wish this on anybody and they should try to do the road, the road is terrible, even if it is a streetlight, whatever they can do, they should do it to help the young ones.

"Everybody has young people moving here and there, hustling for their life, we don't want anything to happen to them. So please, I appeal to the Nigerian government, hospitals, they should please use this as a lesson just to change. Let’s change and do something.”

Rico wanted to make it in Nigeria - BBNaija star’s father speaks

The late Rico’s father, Otunba Adetokunbo Fakoya, also expressed his grief at his son’s death.

He spoke on how the youngster’s demise greatly affected the family. According to him, Rico was a very quiet person and he explained that he will miss him a lot for that.

He said:

“Rico’s death was really sad and hit most of the family unexpectedly. The only thing I miss about him is he was a very quiet boy.”

Not stopping there, Otunba Fakoya added that Rico refused to relocate abroad and was determined to make it in Nigeria.

“Most of the other children decided to travel abroad but he is the only one that said ‘daddy I'm not going, I want to make it here in Nigeria’.”

The aged man added that while Rico’s death was a big shock to him, he has taken it as the will of God because there is nothing he can do about it.

Just like the deceased’s mother, he also advised the Lagos state government to do something about the bad roads because it had taken a lot of lives.

May Rico’s soul continue to rest in peace.

Source: Legit.ng