The BBNaija grand finale kicked off in grand style with Ebuka surprising fans of the show with a special diary session

The host didn’t waste time in carrying out the business of the day as he crossed into the house and announced Daniella as the next housemate to leave the house

Daniella’s eviction makes her the first finalist to be booted out of the house with the remaining five battling for the N100m grand prize

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up season is finally ending, and things kicked off with a star-studded grand finale show.

Fans of the show were taken by surprise as host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu had a special diary session with Big Brother that saw him sharing his opinions about the season.

BBNaija's Daniella wins 6th position. Photo: @daniellapeters_official

Source: Instagram

However, Ebuka quickly jumped into the day's business as he crossed into the house and evicted Daniella.

During her chat on stage, the reality star mentioned how grateful she is to have been on the show and mentioned how she can't wait to share her gifts with the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the moment Daniella got evicted below:

Social media users react

goodnews.david said:

"Good luck Dani ."

glamour_by_ene said:

"Oh my baby gurl."

mary_jay112 said:

"Go and excel Daniella."

iamceeceesparks said:

"Goodluck Daniella ❤️."

Daniella's twin and elder brother celebrate her with special videos on birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija’s Level Up housemate Daniella recently clocked a new age and she was lovingly celebrated by fans and some family members.

Daniella’s twin brother released an adorable video as he wished the both of them a happy birthday celebration.

The Level Up finalist’s elder brother equally released a video celebrating her while urging fans of the show to keep voting.

A social media user who celebrated Daniella and her twin brother wrote:

"Awwww my babies I wish you both the best in your life. You guys have a mother in Ghana who is also a twin we are both female but my youngest are also twins Male and female so I see you guys in them."

Source: Legit.ng