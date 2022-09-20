It is no longer new to see the mums of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates take to social media to campaign for the wards, but this year's mother came with a different vibe completely

The latest mother to join the campaign train is Groovy's mum, as she takes to social media to appreciate her son's fans for supporting him and getting him this far on the show

She then went on to beg fans of the show to please vote for her son while noting the unique attributes Groovy possesses that qualify him for the money

The mother of another Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), season 7 housemate, has taken to social media to plead with fans of the show to please vote for her son, and this time it's Groovy's mum who has decided to join the campaign train.

Since the start of the season 7 show this year, we have seen a grandmother and 3 different mums come out to canvass for votes for their wards in Biggie's house.

Fans of BBNaija go wild to video of Groovy's mum campaigning for him. Photo credit: @groovymono

From Chomzy's mum, Bryann's mum to Eloswags' mum, the latest is Grovvy's mum as she puts it all on the line, canvassing and begging fans to vote for her son.

However, fans of the show seem not too interested in her message; instead, they've chosen to compliment her for her looks.

Watch Grovvy's mum's video below:

See some of the reactions the video generated online:

@bridgetomageazeke:

"Feel like tearing right now, sweet mama, we will keep Phyna's friend."

@funkeolorunfemioke:

"I have given phyna's best friend 3400 votes. Proudly Phynation."

@sharonnoko:

"Momma looks amazing and Hot hot ."

@sugarberry_bae:

"All d mothers jst hot."

@_lixxoo:

"Eee be like this year housemates, all of them mama Hot pass the housemates them ooo... Cossss... They're all so beautiful."

@philo___official:

"I will vote for him because of phyna❤️."

@mua_kurten:

"Our mother Inlaw is beautiful, don’t worry phynation will vote for him."

@mhiz_cybrown:

"Awww she so beautiful that’s why Groovy always say to phyna my mum go like your vibe."

