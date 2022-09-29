As the BBNaija show draws to an end, fans of the finalists are doing all they can in the short time left to make them the ultimate winner

Chichi's fans are fighting hard to the end as they recently took their campaign to the streets

In a post sighted online, the reality star's fans rented a huge bus and armed themselves with her posters

The winner of the BBNaija show will be announced on Sunday, October 2, and fans have intensified their efforts.

Chichi's fans are not taking chances and have decided to take their campaign to the streets.

Reactions as Chichi's fans hit the streets Photo credit: @itschichiofficial

In a video sighted online, some of her team members were seen in a video armed with large posters of Chichi with voting instructions.

A huge black bus with a plush interior to ease transportation was also seen decorated with another huge banner.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

adaorjiokorie:

"Hhhmmmmm, dz year winner go shock us ooo."

jenny_jjay:

"Why the bus come empty?"

joyisitua:

"What a waste...for a bite that won't amount to anything."

mariam7441:

:In a way am happy bbn viewers do not see champs as threat. You be here and be commenting nonsense, we all thought Hermes was winning but what happened? I know for sure on Sunday some peoples will get the shock of their lives. Secondly, chi chi will be successful outside the show. love and light❤️."

puritymwangi_:

"Y'all act like you will get a share of that 100 million nothing changes for you remember that!"

winie_kins:

" chi chi envoy doing the best success to her…. Even tho she doesn’t win, baby girl will go places for sure."

Chichi explains to Phyna why she called Groovy's name after his exit

Different reactions took over social media as Chichi was seen in a video desperately trying to explain herself to Phyna.

According to the conversation, Chichi had called Groovy's name when Biggie called for battery change and Phyna was not pleased with it.

Chichi disclosed that she forgot that Groovy as well as other people in the house had been evicted, and calling his name was unintentional.

