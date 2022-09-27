Evicted BBNaija Level-Up housemate, Groovy, during an interview with the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, made some revelations about his stay in the house

Groovy spoke about the love triangle involving Phyna, Amaka and himself and how it was handled because of the ladies' friendship

Ebuka further reminded him of other relationships he had in the house and Nigerians have reacted differently to their interesting chat

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Now that his incredible journey in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 has ended, Groovy emerged as the ladies' man in the house, and he took time to reflect on it during a chat with the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The reality star revealed that he was the one who moved to Phyna, and their relationship was a bit difficult for her because of her friendship with Amaka.

Groovy speaks on Phyna and Amaka. Credit: @unusualphyna @the_real_amaka

Source: Instagram

He noted that they managed the situation well despite the initial hitch, and their relationship was established.

Ebuka also reminded him about other ladies he had a thing for while he was in Biggie's house.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the interview below:

Nigerians react to Groovy's interview

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Groovy's interview about his relationship with Amaka and Phyna.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Liengu98:

"My confirmed ship!!! haters gonna cry."

Phumike:

It's settled.. he moved for her... He asked her out."

Nenekaemman:

"Thank God Groovy has clarify these issue,phyna did nothing wrong to Amaka, Amaka knows very well that Phyna like Groovy,she even told Groovy that Phyna like him maybe amaka wanted to play fast girl by telling Phyna to toast groovy for her."

Acupofpeacefulmind_:

"Before I believe any of there interview will give them few weeks cause all this one they are saying all of them are just trying to cover up…….till reunion period."

Enekaemman

"Thank God Groovy has clarify this Phyna and Amaka situation, it was Groovy that move to Phyna."

Omosedeobas:

"I like the way Ebuka said it. So peace can lead. Nice one."

Mauvict_goddess:

"Men like Groovy are difficult to find in this planet. The guy is very cultured and mature. The first he did after leaving show is to visit his family. Abeg that guy no dey two for this Naija. Very honest."

Amaka speaks on Phyna taking Groovy from her

Legit.ng previously reported that former BBNaija season 7 housemate, Amaka, sparked reactions online when she spoke about her time in Biggie's house.

The reality star noted that Phyna played a smart one on her as she was supposed to be the one to be with Groovy.

Amaka maintained that Phyna was meant to talk to Groovy about her, but instead, she kept him for herself.

Source: Legit.ng