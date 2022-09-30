Nollywood actress Judy Austin has been in the eye of the storm lately since the relationship scandal with her colleague Yul Edochie has sent a message to her haters

Judy recently had a baby boy out of wedlock for the married famous actor Yul, and it has been one of the biggest scandals of 2022 that has rocked Nollywood

However, it seems the actress is unbothered by all the fuss around her relationship and the hateful reactions she has been subjected to recently, as she says she's too classy for the noise

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nollywood actress Judy Austin has sparked reactions online with a recent post shared on her page, as she sends a message to her haters.

The movie star, in a post, had reacted to all of the criticisms and hate messages she's been subjected to lately, saying she's too classy to respond to the noise.

Actress Judy Austin recently shared a post to shade her haters, telling them she's too classy to be bothered by their noise. Photo credit: @judyaustin1/@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The young mother of one who recently welcomed a baby boy with her colleague, the filmmaker Yul Edochie has been subjected to a lot of hate and vile criticism since her relationship with her colleague became publicised.

Judy has been called by many a homewrecker and an evil husband snatcher.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Yul is married to May Yul-Edochie, and they both share five kids. He recently announced that Judy is his second wife and that his marriage with May is still intact as they both still live in the same house.

See some of the reactions Judy's post stirred online:

@kathryn___april:

"No tempt me to talk this night.I take God beg u auntie."

@stitches24_signatures:

"Best in using filter, buy better iPhone oooo."

@happinessvah:

"Judy you are local see hair."

@okon_mbese_noel_eve:

"True but if you are so confidently beautiful why not leave another woman's man and get yours."

@tayislaba:

"7 Billion pipo in this whole world yet that Beauty only attract married Men another woman's property."

@chinwenduidemobi:

"Husband snatcher."

@neykinabo:

"Second hand, option, bongo tunaita mtumbaaa."

@obijiakuijeoma:

"U are beautiful to be a 2nd wife ewu borrow little sense."

@oluwa_harry:

"You fine pass first wife."

@philchizymodel_realtor:

"Okirika na okirika Second hand na Second hand Bend down select ooh."

Yul Edochie's 2nd wife, Judy Austin, shared a cryptic post about traps as he follows May on Instagram again

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Nollywood actress Judy Austin Muoghalu, the second wife of the actor Yul Edochie, made the headlines over a cryptic post she shared online after her husband followed his 1st wife, May, on Instagram again.

After Yul unveiled Judy and the child they had together, May took to the comment section to react and went on to unfollow him on Instagram.

Some weeks later, Yul also unfollowed May on the platform, which sparked reactions online. However, a recent check showed that the actor had followed May on IG again, but she is yet to follow him back.

Source: Legit.ng