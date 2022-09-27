On Sunday, September 25, Groovy left the Big Brother Naija Level-up house, and his love interest Phyna is sour about it even though she made it to the finals

In a video sighted online, Chichi had called Groovy's name earlier despite the fact that he left already and Phyna was not happy about it

Chichi in the video desperately tried to get Phyna to reason with her and believe why she called her man's name

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Groovy is still a hot topic in the house despite the fact that he left on Sunday, September 25.

Different reactions have taken over social media as Chichi was seen in a video desperately trying to explain herself to Phyna.

Phyna makes Chichi explain why she called Groovy's name Photo credit: @itschichiofficial/@groovymono/@unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

According to the conversation, Chichi had called Groovy's name when Biggie called for battery change and Phyna was not pleased with it.

Chichi disclosed that she forgot that Groovy as well as other people in the house had left and calling his name was unintentional.

She also added that she had no reason to just call on Groovy's name knowing that he was no longer in the house.

Watch the video below:

In Bryan's opinion, he disclosed that he had told Phyna that her issue with Phyna is not that deep and they should just talk about it.

He also added that he's not in the house to talk about anyone.

Nigerians react to the posts

phaatyaat1:

"Chichi get time to Dey explain."

blessing_era:

"See person wey call Beauty insecured Karma "

you_jaaaay:

"I don't like chichi but this explanation isn’t even necessary, y is she explaining to Phyna? Did groovy pay phyna’s bride price?? (This is her exact words when beauty left) KARMA "

bennieta_:

"Mtchewww….it’s Chichi I even blame for explaining. No one owes her any loyalty cos she herself doesn’t know what it means. Groovy go reach everybody."

titilayotiwatope:

"Hmmm Bryann dey form because of camera "

hajiamariam12:

"Vote for bryann he is soooo sweet a good guy pls vote."

She match me for ground

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 star, Groovy continued to spark reactions following his escapades with female colleagues while in Biggie's house.

The reality star talked about how he was able to move on from Beauty immediately after she got disqualified from the show and noted that they didn't have something concrete going on before she left.

Nigerians reacted differently to his revelation and the love triangle between Beauty and Phyna in Biggie's house.

