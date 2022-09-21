A drama took place in the BBNaija house on Tuesday night between Bella and Head of House Chichi

Bella, who got angry after Chichi tried to shut her up, said the Head of House had nothing in her brain

According to Bella, Chichi had no idea of their weekly wage; the video has sparked reactions from fans of the reality show

As usual, there is always one drama to look out for in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house, and this time around, it was between the Head of House, Chichi and Bella.

The drama on Tuesday night, September 20, took place during a wager task meeting as housemates met to discuss how to go about it.

However, during Chichi's address as the current Head of House, Bella interrupted her, an action which didn’t go down well with the former, who asked that no one interrupt her.

Bella, who was not ready to let it slide, fired at Chichi, adding that her approach was wrong.

The drama led to Chichi leaving the lounge, as Bella described the Head of House as unintelligent with no clue about the wager task.

See the video below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

its_lizbethe:

"Chichi wants to buhari Bella ..Bella say no no no #VOTE BELLA."

kemadfabrics:

"Well Bella is no better than chichi ,that statement was not necessary."

itz_jenky:

"One of the insults Bella should never use on another person is saying one is Mannerless. Look into the Mirror."

genni_jee:

"You people should vote right cos what's this display for? Hoh said something in a low tune to her and she picked offence and people are saying it's entertainment ... WOW."

babienuella:

"Chichi was not even rude to her and she has started raining insults. With her small stout height."

Chichi wins Head of House title

BBNaija Level Up star, Chichi, had netizens calling her a child of grace after she won the Head of House title.

Chichi is one of the housemates who had never won the title but she seemed to bag it when it mattered most to her on the show.

The Level Up show is coming to an end with just two weeks to go and all the remaining 11 housemates gathered in the arena to play their HOH game.

Source: Legit.ng