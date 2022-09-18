The Big Brother Naija Saturday night party ended in a fight for Phyna and Groovy as she accused him of abandoning her all through the party

Even though Groovy said he was in a bad mood, Phyna pointed out that she is sure he is seeing someone else in the house

In another clip, Phyna was heard telling Eloswag that he messed things up between them and gave Groovy the chance to insult her

Apparently all through the Saturday night party on September 17, Groovy avoided his 'babe' Phyna, and she tackled him when they got back to the house.

In a clip sighted online, Phyna was seen shouting as she disclosed that for over an hour, Groovy ignored her and all efforts to get him to speak to her proved abortive.

Nigerians react as Phyna tackles Groovy after Saturday night party Photo credit: @unusualphyna/@groovymono

Source: Instagram

While Groovy explained that he was in a bad mood all through, Phyna shut him up as Eloswag held and back and added that she was sure he is seeing someone else in the house.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In another clip, as Eloswag led phyna into her room, she kept telling him that he messed things up between them and he was the cause of the whole drama.

According to her, Eloswag told her to give him one more week but she couldn't. The young man wasn't having the conversation as he told her not n=to bring it up and went back out.

Groovy finally attempted to patch things up with Phyna in the bathroom but she maintained that he had eyes for another girl in the house.

Nigerians react to the drama

thrift.nest:

"If Groovy wants to fake the relationship, he should at least be consistent abi what is this shalaye all the time? When Phyna sef no rate herself."

naaomi247:

"Chomzy de her own o, stray bullet de come meet her! Thank God she's going today make dem rest for that house! Phyna get a grip of yourself and move on! Groovy is not into u and u both know this! Stop forcing feelings that are not been reciprocated! This guy has no feelings for you! Free him!!!"

dongerittwisted:

"Waoooooo!!! This reminds me of the fight between Beauty and Groovy that led to her disqualification . You see this life eh!!! What you laughed at others about may one day happen to you. It is called karma."

deencesig

Groovy is a gamer, he did it internationally. Same thing he did to Beauty. God please protect Phyna, I reject every spirit of disqualification today

opieezinne:

"You go see shege "

Reactions as video shows Phyna's protruding stomach

The pool party in the Big Brother Naija house is always fun, and the Level-up housemates had a swell time.

In a video sighted online, Phyna in a yellow swimsuit danced with two other guys and her stomach looked unusually big compared to when she first got into the house.

While many asked if the reality star is pregnant in the house, others attributed her bloated stomach to alcohol.

Source: Legit.ng