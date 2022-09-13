Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemate, Sheggz recently sparked a chain of reactions online with a comment he made about Queen Elizabeth

Sheggz had said during a conversation with Bella that he was going to London to see the Queen when she asked him where he was off to while they were together in the kitchen

Fans have reacted to the UK-based BBNaija housemate's comment noting that if only he knew that the Queen has passed on and King Charles is now the new King

Fans react to a recent statement by BBNaija's Sheggz about going to London to see Queen Elizabeth. Photo credit: @sheggzolu/@sabiradio

Source: Instagram

Some helped correct Sheggz's comment noting that by the time he is out of the house, he would find out that it is no longer the Queen you go to see in England but rather a King.

Watch the moment in the clip below where Sheggz made the Queen comment:

See some of the reactions to the statement generated below:

@wrldprincecharming:

"Your uncle Charles is now the king ."

@keepupwithbright:

"I screamed!! “Sheggz queen don die oh” no go where you no know oh."

@iamdeora_:

"Awwww! Strong spirit!!! Death couldn't even wait for him to come out....he couldn't even say farewell to his grandma!... This is so painful...how will the ikoyi's handle this news!! Chaiii... I'm so Emosionaaaaaaall."

@ernestina_od:

"She left one of her children in biggies house."

@bisiii____:

"Be like say him mind dey tell him say him Grandma don die."

@cobainsgrohl:

"Sheggz sense of intuition is too strong, he first talked about being hated on the streets then about wizkid album now the queen? He’s got a very strong intuition, he’s probably gifted when it comes to things like that."

"Is that your love language?" Moment Ebuka tackled Bella for letting Sheggz hurl abusive words at her

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, had some rattling questions for housemates during last Sunday's live eviction show.

The host, who appears to share the same reservations with many viewers regarding Sheggz and Bella's relationship, had some questions for the lovers.

Ebuka called on Bella and asked why she tolerated the several abusive words hurled at her by the man who was supposed to be her lover in the house.

Source: Legit.ng