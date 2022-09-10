BBNaija’s housemate Doyin has shared her opinion in regards to fellow housemate Sheggz's emerging winner in the ongoing Level Up edition

Doyin, in her statement, said Sheggz doesn’t have the character of a winner as she believes he would go against what the brand wants to make

Her statement has stirred reactions on social media, with many fans of the reality TV show applauding her for being blunt

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up housemate Doyin has ruled out fellow housemate Sheggz as one of the housemates who could emerge as the winner in the ongoing edition.

Doyin, while responding to Sheggz’s claim of being the ideal winner of the show during a discussion with him and Bella, said he doesn’t have the character of an ideal winner.

While she stressed that the footballer is a nice person, she, however, believes with his character, he isn’t worthy of being the winner.

In her words:

“I think you will carry the brand but you will go against the character that they want to make.I feel like Sheggz is a good person…is a nice person but in terms of character… I like people with character. I don’t think he completely has it and that is my opinion. He is my friend but I question his character. Nobody is perfect at the end of the day”.

Many applaud Doyin for being blunt

adamsel.91:

"Doyin be doing the Lords work ."

oppyharuna:

"Basically he doesn't have character."

bukkybanten4u:

"Doyin thank you for telling him the truth."

viola_concept:

" the ikoyis didn’t even rate Doyin and am happy Doyin didn’t rate them as well ."

khar_dee_jarh:

"Doyin enter them without being rude love you b @officialdoyin_"

Doyin judges Level 2 housemates, says they will noisy

At the beginning of the BBNaija show, the Level 1 and Level 2 housemates met for the first time as they played the game of Head of House.

However, hours after the game, Doyin of the Level 1 house seems to already have an opinion about Level 2 housemates.

Doyin, during a conversation with some of her colleagues in the Level 1 house, said she believes those in the Level 1 house would be so noisy because of the calibre of people she saw during the money game show.

