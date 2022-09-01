BBNaija Level Up star, Diana, has reacted to the eviction of her fellow housemate, Amaka, from the show

The reality star called her fellow co-stars hypocrites over their reaction after Amaka was evicted

According to Diana, they all looked surprised as if they were not the ones who nominated her to leave the show

BBNaija Level Up star, Diana, has once again gotten people talking about her diary session with Big Brother.

The housemate who has been known to have interesting conversations with Biggie in the Diary Room recently spoke on Amaka’s eviction.

Recall that when the housemate was asked to leave the show, the rest of her co-stars looked on in shock as they ran to give her a hug and sympathise with her.

BBNaija's Diana bashes other housemates for acting surprised at Amaka's eviction. Photos: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

While speaking with Big Brother, Diana called her fellow housemates hypocrites over how they reacted to Amaka’s eviction.

According to her, they were all even more shocked than the person who was aksed to leave the house like they weren't the ones who put her up.

Diana noted that their reactions left her so confused and she is still in shock over it.

In her words:

“I believe that in this house, everybody is a hypocrite because when you said Amaka, they were all like ‘Oh my’. They were all shocked. I think they were even more shocked than the person that was called, Amaka. So I don't get it. So if everybody is surprised, who put your name for eviction. I'm so confused Big Brother and seriously it’s still a shock for me.”

See the video below:

Internet users react to Diana’s take on the housemate’s response to Amaka’s eviction

Diana’s diary session went viral on social media as people shared their opinions on the things she said. Read some of their comments below:

Adestitoali

“I like Diana,always straight to the point.”

Ninaolebara:

“Diana Dey gimme joy walai she say na it’s still a shock for me ”

Alabokrystals:

“Diana that's it..ooo this life ppl will set u up and act shocked.”

Sy_via_lyn:

“She said they were shocked more than Amaka ”

Tomitintin.x:

“My mon cherry say na hypo craight”

Ozybest:

“She said they were even shocked more than Amaka .”

Bukola_adebomi:

“Na true she talk, the way they pretend as if they were not the one that nominated her ehn.”

Interesting.

